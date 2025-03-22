WIPA and CWI reinforce player protection in wake of harassment claims

The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) have reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to player safety and professional integrity following allegations of sexual harassment within the West Indies Women’s team during the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

While these allegations stem from five years ago, both organizations recognize the enduring importance of fostering a safe and supportive environment for all players and staff.

Comprehensive review of athlete safeguarding policies

In response, WIPA and CWI have announced a thorough review of all athlete safeguarding measures across West Indies cricket. This initiative underscores their dedication to upholding the highest standards of player welfare and ensuring that robust, effective, and continuously evolving policies remain in place.

“Our priority is to protect and empower our athletes,” the statement affirmed. “We will continue to strengthen policies that uphold integrity, accountability, and respect within the sport.”

Major safeguarding enhancements implemented

WIPA and CWI have already taken significant steps to enhance player protection. In 2021, new safeguarding protocols were introduced to improve security and well-being on women’s tours. Further strengthening these measures, in May 2023, CWI instituted single-room accommodations for the West Indies Senior Women’s team on all international assignments, aligning their accommodations policy with that of the men’s team.

These efforts form part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for 2023-2027, which outlines a continued commitment to elevating standards within women’s cricket. Additionally, the CWI Women’s Cricket Transformation Committee was established to further drive positive change and ensure ongoing progress in the women’s game.

Upholding child protection and training standards

In collaboration with UNICEF’s Child Protection Policy, CWI has reinforced strict measures to safeguard young athletes. This includes a zero-tolerance policy on minors sharing rooms with adults under any circumstances. Moreover, mandatory training for all officials has been implemented to ensure unwavering adherence to safeguarding protocols.

“Every athlete deserves to compete in an environment where they feel safe, valued, and fully focused on their career,” the statement emphasized. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and professionalism across West Indies cricket.”

As WIPA and CWI embark on this comprehensive review, their collective mission remains clear: to strengthen safeguards, reinforce player support, and ensure that West Indies cricket continues to be a model of excellence in athlete welfare.