Wicketkeeper Da Silva Sharpening Skills at Specialist Camp 

Joshua Da Silva headlines a specialist wicket-keeping camp that he is expecting to not only sharpen his glove skills but improve his batting for the Test squad.

The hero from the West Indies’ sensational Test Series triumph over England earlier this year is joined by West Indies T20 International keeper Devon Thomas, as well as Tevin Imlach and Daniel Williams at the Coolidge Cricket Ground after being invited to be part of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Emerging Players Academy program.

“I am always working on my keeping and also working on my fitness. It is great that CWI brought me to Antigua for this week to work with the coaches and improve my skills as much as I can, so I can’t thank them enough for that,” said Da Silva, who has played 16 Tests and taken 57 catches and effected four stumpings.

“When I’m keeping well, I tend to also bat well, so the job behind the stumps is just as important to the team as the job in front of the stumps. I want to learn as much as I can and improve in all areas. Once both aspects of my game are working well, I will make a great contribution to the team.”

Da Silva recalled his brilliant maiden Test century against England in Grenada, which helped West Indies capture the Richards/Botham Trophy. He made 100 not out at the Grenada National Stadium in March, leading West Indies to the series win.

“It’s something you can’t ever really forget. It will always be there, and I will always remember how it felt and keep wanting more. I always want to get back to that milestone of scoring a match-winning hundred for the West Indies and just want to do it against all the teams in the world. But it takes small steps, and lots of work behind the scenes, and that’s one of the reasons I’m here at CCG to continue the hard work,” he said.

“We had a very good team performance in that series here in Antigua with victory by seven wickets and then took that moment onto Saint Lucia where we won by ten wickets. I can’t commend the boys enough for the fantastic job, especially the bowlers. Kemar, knowing the legend he is, reaching 250 wickets and Alzarri getting the most wickets for us, and the whole bowling unit did a great job.”

Da Silva also performed creditably in the recent 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in the Padma Bridge – Dream Fulfilled – Friendship Test Series.

During the specialist camp here, participants are working closely with wicket-keeper coach Nick Wilton who played for Sussex in the English County Championship, and fielding coach Jamal Smith. This former Barbados keeper also worked last year with the West Indies Rising Stars Under-19s camps.

West Indies women’s players Shemaine Campbelle and Rashada Williams are expected to join the camp later.

(CMC)