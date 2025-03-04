West Indies women’s cricket gets development boost with high-performance seminar

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – In a decisive move to elevate women’s cricket in the Caribbean, Cricket West Indies (CWI) orchestrated a high-performance meeting over the weekend, bringing together key stakeholders in the game.

West Indies Women’s Head Coach Shane Deitz led the engaging session, which saw regional franchise and pathway coaches join forces with players from across the six regional teams currently competing in the CG United Super50 tournament in St. Kitts.

With a total of 39 players in attendance, the meeting served as a crucial touchpoint for aligning development strategies, fostering collaboration among coaches, and ensuring a unified approach to preparing future West Indies stars for success at both the regional and international levels.

Developing an elite mindset

The session, a key pillar of CWI’s strategic plan, focused on player development, role clarity for coaches, and the demands of professional cricket. Players took part in interactive tutorials designed to strengthen their individual growth, improve synergy with their territorial pathway coaches, and gain a deeper understanding of the mindset required to reach the elite level.

Head Coach Shane Deitz underscored the importance of alignment across all levels of women’s cricket in the Caribbean.

“It’s really important that everyone gets on the same page, understanding what the senior team is doing so we can filter the philosophies and style of play all the way through all the teams.”

Deitz also highlighted the pivotal role of coaches in shaping the future of the game, stressing that structured development programs and clear communication among coaching staff will strengthen the overall standard of play.

“This is a vital part of our strategic plan—to have the coaches as part of our seminars and meetings so they can start getting together, know each other more, help each other out, and improve cricket in the Caribbean for the girls.”

Building a stronger pipeline for women’s cricket

The high-performance initiative does not end here. Following the CG United Women’s Super50 tournament, a specialized training camp for Academy and Emerging players will be held in March 2025, where six pathway coaches will work closely with Deitz.

Cricket West Indies has already taken proactive steps to broaden the player pool, securing contracts for 15 women’s academy players and 14 franchise players across the six territories. This investment is aimed at fine-tuning emerging talent and ensuring the next generation of West Indies cricketers is well-prepared to compete at the highest level.

With a clear roadmap for development, enhanced coaching collaboration, and a growing pool of young talent, West Indies women’s cricket is poised for a stronger and more competitive future.