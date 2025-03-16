West Indies Women set for high-stakes clash against Scotland in World Cup Qualifiers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The journey to cricket’s grandest stage intensifies as the West Indies Women’s team embarks on its mission to secure a coveted spot in the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Their campaign kicks off against Scotland in the upcoming Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, set to unfold in Lahore, Pakistan, from April 9-19.

With only two spots remaining for the prestigious tournament in India this October and November, six teams—West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, Thailand, and Scotland—will battle fiercely in a high-stakes round-robin showdown.

High-octane opener in Lahore

The tournament’s opening day will be a spectacle, featuring a thrilling doubleheader. The Hayley Matthews-led West Indies squad will lock horns with Scotland on April 9, while hosts Pakistan will simultaneously face off against Ireland. With momentum crucial in this short-format competition, the Windies will aim for a commanding start against the Scots.

Following their opening clash, West Indies will turn their attention to Ireland on April 11, seeking to capitalize on early form. The real test, however, awaits on April 14 when they go head-to-head with Pakistan in what is expected to be a critical fixture in the race for qualification.

Their campaign continues against Bangladesh on April 17 before they conclude their round-robin journey with a showdown against Thailand on April 19. Every match will carry immense weight, as the top two teams will punch their tickets to India’s marquee event later this year.

ICC confident in a fierce contest

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice has no doubt that the competition will be fierce, with every team eyeing cricket’s ultimate prize.

“The six teams are just one step away from the Women’s Cricket World Cup, and I am sure they would be all geared up for the competition,” Allardice remarked. “On behalf of the ICC, I would like to wish all the participating teams the very best of luck and hope to see some competitive cricket in Lahore as a build-up to the World Cup in India.”

With history beckoning, the West Indies Women’s team will be laser-focused on delivering commanding performances. Their blend of experience, youthful energy, and strategic prowess will be put to the test as they navigate a tournament where every run, wicket, and decision could determine their World Cup destiny.