West Indies Women’s batting faces scrutiny ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

As the West Indies Women’s cricket team prepares for a high-stakes battle in next month’s ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers, Head Coach Shane Deitz has sounded the alarm over his squad’s struggles against spin bowling—a weakness that could prove costly against spin-heavy opponents like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

The regional side will compete in Pakistan from April 4 to 19, vying for one of just two available spots at the Women’s World Cup in India this October. However, Deitz believes the team’s current batting form leaves much to be desired, particularly when facing spin—a major weapon in women’s cricket globally.

‘A bit of a concern moving forward’

Reflecting on the just-concluded CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, Deitz acknowledged several positives, but he did not shy away from identifying a glaring issue: low strike rates and a lack of big scores from batters.

“It’s been a good two weeks looking at some of the up-and-coming and older players who have been in West Indies cricket for some time,” Deitz said in a virtual media session on Monday.

“There were some really good, positive things and some things that we need to improve on… The spin bowling across the whole tournament was really good, but the main thing that stood out to me was the batting and the lack of scores, the low strike rates — no big hundreds made by anyone in the whole tournament.”

For the West Indies Women to compete at the highest level, their batters need to step up—especially the younger players who have struggled to dominate domestic tournaments.

Facing a spin-dominant challenge in the qualifiers

With Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Thailand likely to bowl up to 95 percent spin, Deitz emphasized that his team must urgently adapt to counter this threat.

“Playing against spin bowling is a bit of a concern moving forward, particularly the younger players not really having big scores and dominating the tournament, which we need them to do,” he noted.

While the challenge is significant, the West Indies Women’s team is not backing down. Strategies are already being put in place to improve their batting approach against spin before heading into the qualifiers.

Solutions in motion

Deitz and his coaching staff recognize the urgency of the situation and have begun implementing solutions to sharpen the team’s batting performance before the qualifiers.

“Moving forward, we’re putting some plans together on how to tackle that and the big improvement that we need to do because, obviously, playing most teams in women’s cricket, spin is a big factor,” Deitz explained.

As the countdown to April 4 draws closer, the West Indies Women have their work cut out for them. Their ability to overcome spin and find batting consistency will be the key to securing a coveted spot at the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup.