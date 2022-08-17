West Indies win opener to take series lead

West Indies A took a precious 1-0 lead in the three-match series against Bangladesh A with a four-wicket win in a low-scoring contest at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.
Asked to chase just 81 after seamer Justin Greaves destroyed the visitors’ innings with four for 25 on Tuesday, West Indies A reached their target in the 24th over, with left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul top-scoring with 23.
Chanderpaul put on 35 for the first wicket with captain Joshua Da Silva (17) as West Indies A made a solid start to their run chase before six wickets tumbled for 35 runs in the space of 64 deliveries to make things interesting.
Test prospect Chanderpaul counted three fours in his 39-ball stay at the crease.
New ball seamers Mrittunjoy Chowdhury (2-24) and Mukidul Islam (2-33) both claimed two wickets apiece.
Earlier Greaves ran through the middle order after the new ball pair of Anderson Phillip (2-15) and Shermon Lewis (2-24) made a series of early breakthroughs.
They appeared in danger of a smaller total at 47 for seven in the 13th over but Zaker, batting at number seven, lashed two fours and one six in a 41-ball knock to prop up the innings.
