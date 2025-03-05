Sports

West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy advocates for white-ball talent in Test arena

Daren Sammy gestures during a news conference in Rawalpindi, Pakistan in this March 5, 2020 photo [File: Anjum Naveed/AP]
By Ben McLeod

West Indies all-format head coach Daren Sammy is considering a strategic shift that could redefine the region’s Test squad.

Believing that some of the Caribbean’s best T20 and ODI players have the potential to bolster the Test team, Sammy is eager to integrate more seasoned white-ball cricketers into the red-ball format.

However, the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain has made one thing abundantly clear—he will not compel any player to embrace Test cricket against their will.

Experience trapped in Limited-Overs cricket

During a virtual media interaction organized by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday, Sammy highlighted a pressing issue: Many of the most experienced and battle-tested players in the Caribbean are exclusively competing in T20 and ODI formats.

“We are faced with a situation where our players with the most experience…and most exposure to different conditions and the most successful ones are the ones playing white ball,” Sammy explained.

While acknowledging the efforts of Kraigg Brathwaite and his Test team, Sammy believes there is a higher level of consistency within the white-ball squad that could be harnessed for the longer format.

The philosophy behind the shift

Sammy’s coaching approach is driven by a fundamental belief in adaptability.

“A batsman’s job is to score runs in different conditions,” he asserted, emphasizing that players who consistently deliver in T20s and ODIs could bring value to Test cricket.

However, Sammy was quick to dismiss any notion of transforming the Test team into a white-ball unit.

“I’m not just going to turn the Test team into a white-ball team; that’s not what I’m about,” he clarified.

Instead, his goal is to incorporate select players whose skill sets and reliability in shorter formats align with the style and brand of cricket he envisions for West Indies.

A calculated approach to West Indies’ revival

As Daren Sammy continues to reshape the identity of West Indies cricket, his proposal signals a broader strategy aimed at building a more competitive Test side. Whether this vision materializes will depend not only on player willingness but also on how seamlessly these white-ball stars can adapt to the demands of Test cricket.

With a clear blueprint for progress, Sammy is setting the stage for a new era in West Indies cricket—one that values versatility, experience, and a winning mindset across all formats.

