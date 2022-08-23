fbpx
West Indies fined for slow over-rate in final ODI against New Zealand
By Ian Burnett

West Indies have been fined 40 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the third and final One-Day International (ODI) in Barbados on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Monday. 

They will also lose two points from their points tally during the Super League. 

In a statement, the ICC said Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Nicholas Pooran’s side, which lost the series 2-1 in the decider, was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. 

“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” it added. 

“In addition, as per Article 16.12.2 of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Playing Conditions, a side is penalized one point for each over short. Consequently, West Indies will lose two points from their points tally during the Super League.” 

The ICC noted that Pooran had pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. 

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid leveled the charge.

