Unbeaten Royals romp to fourth straight win

Unbeaten Barbados Royals flaunted their imperious form, brushing aside St Lucia Kings by on Thursday night to win their fourth game on the trot in the Caribbean Premier League.

South African Corbin Bosch’s career-best 81 from 50 balls led the Royals’ successful chase of 170, the two-time champions reaching their target with nine balls to spare at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

In-form left-hander Kyle Mayers struck 33 from 26 deliveries while captain David Miller arrived to finish the game in style, belting an 18-ball unbeaten 29 – his six over mid-wicket off off-spinner Mark Deyal proving the final blow in the contest.

Kings’ 169 for six off their allotted 20 overs was never going to be enough after they were sent in. Tim David top-scored with 40 from 23 balls at number six and opener Johnson Charles (29) and David Wiese (28 not out) chipped in with important contributions.

Charles struck three fours and two sixes to anchor a 31-run opening stand with Niroshan Dickwella (18) and a 26-run, second-wicket partnership with captain Faf du Plessis (7).

He was one of four wickets to tumble for 33 runs off 33 deliveries but David rescued the innings, lashing four fours and two sixes in a 79-run, sixth wicket stand with Wiese who punched four fours.

In reply, Royals suffered an early setback when South African Quinton de Kock perished for a first-ball ‘duck’, caught at the wicket off off-spinner Roston Chase to the sixth ball of the chase with seven runs on the board.

However, his demise was the last scent of hope Kings enjoyed. Bosch took control of the innings, striking ten fours and a six to inspire an 84-run, second-wicket stand with Mayers who counted one four and three sixes.

The 27-year-old Bosch added a further 31 for the fourth with Miller who then clobbered three sixes in an unbroken 27-run, fifth-wicket partnership to put Royals over the line.