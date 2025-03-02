Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Sports

T&T, Guyana, and Barbados secure commanding Super50 Cup wins

T&T, Guyana, and Barbados secure commanding Super50 Cup wins
With this victory, Barbados remains unbeaten in the tournament, cementing their status as favorites for the title. Photo:Sports Max
By Ben McLeod

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Barbados Women’s cricket team reinforced their dominance in the Women’s Super50 Cup, securing their third consecutive victory with a commanding 54-run triumph over Jamaica Women at Conaree Sports Club.

As third-round action unfolded, Trinidad and Tobago Women and Guyana Women also registered emphatic wins, further shaping the tournament’s competitive landscape.

Barbados’ batting depth overwhelms Jamaica

Batting first, Barbados Women posted a solid total of 199 for six in their allotted 50 overs, led by a composed and calculated display from their top order. Asabi Callender anchored the innings with a patient yet effective 54 off 100 deliveries, finding the boundary seven times. She received strong support from Kyshona Knight, who remained unbeaten on 48 from 57 balls, ensuring Barbados finished with a competitive total. Naijanni Cumberbatch added a crucial 39 from 58 deliveries, further frustrating the Jamaican bowlers.

Despite a determined effort by Jamaica’s Vanessa Watts, whose off-spin yielded 2 for 32, the Barbados batting line-up proved too deep, setting a target that demanded a disciplined response from their opponents.

- Advertisement -

Jamaica falters in the chase

Jamaica Women, in pursuit of 200 runs, struggled to build partnerships and eventually crumbled for 144 in 44.3 overs. Captain and opener Rashada Williams fought valiantly with 48 off 86 balls, while veteran Stafanie Taylor contributed 31, but their efforts were not enough to stave off defeat.

Barbados’ bowlers delivered a clinical performance, with leg-spinner Keila Elliott ripping through the Jamaican lineup with figures of 4 for 27Seamer Shamilia Connell provided strong support, taking 3 for 24, as Jamaica’s chase unraveled under relentless pressure.

With this victory, Barbados remains unbeaten in the tournament, cementing their status as favorites for the title.

Trinidad & Tobago crush Windwards in nine-wicket rout

Over at St. Paul’s Sports Complex, Trinidad and Tobago Women dismantled Windward Islands Women in a lopsided contest, securing a dominant nine-wicket victory.

Windward Islands struggled from the outset, folding for a meager 70 in 33.3 overs as West Indies Under-19 captain Samara Ramnath tore through the batting order with a sensational 5 for 13Karishma Ramharack chipped in with 3 for 9, ensuring Windwards never found their footing.

T&T made light work of the chase, reaching 71 for 1 in just 16.1 oversDjenaba Joseph led the way with an unbeaten 35, while opener Shunelle Sawh contributed 26, guiding their side to an effortless win.

Guyana rolls past Leewards in 122-run demolition

At Warner Park, Guyana Women continued their impressive run in the competition, cruising to a commanding 122-run victory over Leeward Islands Women.

Batting first, Guyana posted a daunting 178 for 2 in 43.5 overs, powered by a brilliant knock from Shemaine Campbelle, who struck 77 off 97 ballsRealeanna Grimmond and Ashmini Munisar each added 30 runs, building a total that proved far beyond Leewards’ reach.

In response, Leeward Islands’ innings never gained momentum, as they collapsed for just 56 in 24.1 overs. Off-spinner Ashmini Munisar led the bowling attack with 4 for 12, while Cherry-Ann Fraser and Plaffiana Millington claimed three wickets apiece, wrapping up the match in emphatic fashion.

More Stories

Guyana U-20 Women triumph over Haiti to secure CONCACAF Championship spot

Guyana U-20 Women triumph over Haiti to secure CONCACAF Championship spot

In a high-stakes showdown, Guyana’s Under-20 Women’s National Team rose to the occasion, edging past Haiti 1-0 on Tuesday night to book their place in the next phase...
Guyana President Irfaan Ali urges residents to use cash grants to build long-term wealth

GCB hails Dr. Irfaan Ali’s appointment as CARICOM Cricket Sub-Committee Chairman

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has extended its full support for the appointment of Dr. Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, as the new Chairman of CARICOM’s Sub-Committee on Cricket. The...
Kingston College members celebrate with the Mortimer Geddes Trophy after retaining the boys' title at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Champs at the National Stadium on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

Minister Grange assures National Stadium track will be ready for Champs

Kingston, Jamaica – With anticipation mounting ahead of the National Stadium’s running track resurfacing project, Minister of Sport Olivia Grange has offered a firm...
West Indies Masters

West Indies Masters edge England in thrilling IML contest

NAVI MUMBAI, India – The West Indies Masters delivered a compelling all-around performance to secure a thrilling eight-run victory over England Masters when action continued in the International Masters League (IML)...
Reggae Girlz head coach Hubert Busby

Busby beams with pride as Reggae Girlz hold off Peru in 3-2 victory

With a broad smile and visible pride, Reggae Girlz Head Coach Hubert Busby reflected on his team’s gritty 3-2 victory over Peru, sealing a perfect two-game series sweep at Estadio...
Jamaica Women Super 50 Cup

Guyana hands Jamaica Women first defeat, Barbados continue dominance

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – The CG United Women’s Super50 Cup continued in thrilling fashion, with defending champions Jamaica Women suffering a crushing eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Guyana Women at St...
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi to play match in Jamaica for the first time ever

Lionel Messi continues to leave his mark across the globe, and now, Jamaica is set to witness history. For the first time in his...
Hansle Parchment with Olympic volunteer

Jamaica hosts volunteer who helped Hansle Parchment win Olympic gold

Jamaica has extended a heartfelt welcome to Teiyana Kawashima Stojkovic, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic volunteer whose selfless act ensured Hansle Parchment made it to...
WIPA Wavell Hinds

WIPA leadership retains power unopposed as Hinds secures seventh term

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) has reaffirmed its commitment to continuity and stability, re-electing its entire executive leadership team unopposed for another term that...
 Lendl Simmons West Indies Masters 

Simmons, Smith shine as West Indies Masters triumph over Australia in IML showdown

NAVI MUMBAI, India – In a dazzling display of power-hitting, Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Smith unleashed a barrage of boundaries to propel West Indies Masters to a commanding seven-wicket victory over...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Guyana U-20 Women triumph over Haiti to secure CONCACAF Championship spot

Guyana U-20 Women triumph over Haiti to secure CONCACAF Championship spot

Skip to content