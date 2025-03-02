T&T, Guyana, and Barbados secure commanding Super50 Cup wins

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The Barbados Women’s cricket team reinforced their dominance in the Women’s Super50 Cup, securing their third consecutive victory with a commanding 54-run triumph over Jamaica Women at Conaree Sports Club.

As third-round action unfolded, Trinidad and Tobago Women and Guyana Women also registered emphatic wins, further shaping the tournament’s competitive landscape.

Barbados’ batting depth overwhelms Jamaica

Batting first, Barbados Women posted a solid total of 199 for six in their allotted 50 overs, led by a composed and calculated display from their top order. Asabi Callender anchored the innings with a patient yet effective 54 off 100 deliveries, finding the boundary seven times. She received strong support from Kyshona Knight, who remained unbeaten on 48 from 57 balls, ensuring Barbados finished with a competitive total. Naijanni Cumberbatch added a crucial 39 from 58 deliveries, further frustrating the Jamaican bowlers.

Despite a determined effort by Jamaica’s Vanessa Watts, whose off-spin yielded 2 for 32, the Barbados batting line-up proved too deep, setting a target that demanded a disciplined response from their opponents.

- Advertisement -

Jamaica falters in the chase

Jamaica Women, in pursuit of 200 runs, struggled to build partnerships and eventually crumbled for 144 in 44.3 overs. Captain and opener Rashada Williams fought valiantly with 48 off 86 balls, while veteran Stafanie Taylor contributed 31, but their efforts were not enough to stave off defeat.

Barbados’ bowlers delivered a clinical performance, with leg-spinner Keila Elliott ripping through the Jamaican line–up with figures of 4 for 27. Seamer Shamilia Connell provided strong support, taking 3 for 24, as Jamaica’s chase unraveled under relentless pressure.

With this victory, Barbados remains unbeaten in the tournament, cementing their status as favorites for the title.

Trinidad & Tobago crush Windwards in nine-wicket rout

Over at St. Paul’s Sports Complex, Trinidad and Tobago Women dismantled Windward Islands Women in a lopsided contest, securing a dominant nine-wicket victory.

Windward Islands struggled from the outset, folding for a meager 70 in 33.3 overs as West Indies Under-19 captain Samara Ramnath tore through the batting order with a sensational 5 for 13. Karishma Ramharack chipped in with 3 for 9, ensuring Windwards never found their footing.

T&T made light work of the chase, reaching 71 for 1 in just 16.1 overs. Djenaba Joseph led the way with an unbeaten 35, while opener Shunelle Sawh contributed 26, guiding their side to an effortless win.

Guyana rolls past Leewards in 122-run demolition

At Warner Park, Guyana Women continued their impressive run in the competition, cruising to a commanding 122-run victory over Leeward Islands Women.

Batting first, Guyana posted a daunting 178 for 2 in 43.5 overs, powered by a brilliant knock from Shemaine Campbelle, who struck 77 off 97 balls. Realeanna Grimmond and Ashmini Munisar each added 30 runs, building a total that proved far beyond Leewards’ reach.

In response, Leeward Islands’ innings never gained momentum, as they collapsed for just 56 in 24.1 overs. Off-spinner Ashmini Munisar led the bowling attack with 4 for 12, while Cherry-Ann Fraser and Plaffiana Millington claimed three wickets apiece, wrapping up the match in emphatic fashion.