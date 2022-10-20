T&T, Barbados inch closer to Netball World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados moved ever closer to clinching the two places from the region to next year’s Netball World Cup in South Africa.

Former champions Trinidad and Tobago extended their unbeaten streak to six games and 12 points at the Americas Netball Qualifiers being played inside Jamaica’s National Indoor Sports Centre.

Barbados, meantime, improved to five wins and ten points in the nine-team round-robin format which started on Sunday and runs through to Saturday.

Regional powerhouse, Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls are also unbeaten in their six games, but they are ineligible for any silverware in these qualifiers as they have already punched their ticket to the Cape Town world event based on their world ranking. They are playing for ranking points only this week.

On Tuesday Trinidad and Tobago trounced Grenada 66-42 before returning on Wednesday morning to defeat the Cayman Islands 60-21. They won their evening session game against the USA 43-27.

Head coach Kemba Duncan was pleased with the performances of her Trinidad and Tobago players, even as she rotated some of them in the latest match.

“Yea, good victory,” said Duncan.

“I think that this afternoon (Wednesday) was about really resting legs. There were some times when the team was a little bit untidy so I’m hoping that by tomorrow morning they will get the recovery that they need and be back out on court tomorrow stronger,” Duncan added.

On Tuesday’s third day Barbados made heavy weather of the USA before eventually pulling clear for a 47-26 victory margin.

Then on Wednesday Barbados beat Grenada 60-38 and in the evening they defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines 57-36.

The Sunshine Girls were also seamless as they slammed the Cayman Islands 81-27 on Tuesday. They followed up with an 80-23 victory over Antigua and Barbuda, and in the evening session they defeated 74-48.

Having won their first three games, Grenada failed to add to their tally after playing another three games through Wednesday, while the USA and St Vincent and The Grenadines have secured a second win.

Tuesday’s Results

Trinidad and Tobago 66 – 42 Grenada

Jamaica 81- The Cayman Islands 27

Barbados 47 – USA 26

St Vincent and The Grenadines 49 – 36 St Lucia.

Wednesday (morning)

Jamaica 80 – Antigua and Barbuda 23

USA 46 – 36 St Lucia

Grenada 38 – 60 Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago 60 – Cayman Islands

Wednesday (evening)

Barbados 57 – 36 St Vincent and The Grenadines

Jamaica 74 – 48 Grenada

Trinidad and Tobago 43 – 27 USA

Antigua and Barbuda 42 – 47 The Cayman Islands