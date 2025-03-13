Sports

Trehan’s grit and Miller’s dominance steal spotlight at All Jamaica Junior Squash Championships

Junior Squash Championships Mehar Trehan
Mehar Trehan
By Ian Burnett

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The energy was electric at the 45th All Jamaica Junior Squash Championships, as the nation’s rising stars showcased skill, determination, and resilience at the Liguanea Club in New Kingston.

The opening two days of the tournament saw Mehar Trehan and Ethan Miller deliver standout performances, cementing themselves as the top junior champions in their respective categories.

Trehan’s epic comeback secures U19 title in five-set thriller

In the highly anticipated Girls’ Under-19 final, reigning Caribbean U17 Squash Champion, Mehar Trehan, found herself two sets down against the experienced Sanjana Nallapati. With the crowd rallying behind her, Trehan mounted a spectacular comeback, displaying remarkable resilience and tactical precision.

After dropping the first two sets 6-11, 9-11, she roared back to life, overpowering Nallapati 11-6, 11-7, 11-4 to claim a stunning 3-2 victory. The match, marked by intense rallies and strategic shot-making, kept spectators on the edge of their seats.

An overjoyed Trehan described her emotions after the win: “It feels amazing. I’m gonna have the best sleep of my life, oh my gosh. This was a good day.”

She also acknowledged the fierce competition and the deep rivalry she shares with Nallapati: “That was hard-fought, and I have to say that we both gave it our all today. And I’m super proud of her. I’m super proud of myself. It comes down to the mental state of it. I’ve played her so much that I know her game in and out. She knows my game in and out. We’re neighbors, you know, so I think really being locked into this match and focusing on my strokes and my game strategy really brought it home for me today.”

U17 champion dominates final in straight sets

On the boys’ side, Ethan Miller delivered a flawless performance, securing a dominant straight-sets victory over Max Henzell in the Boys’ U17 final. Miller’s aggressive play and impeccable control saw him claim the title with an emphatic 11-1, 11-2, 11-5 scoreline.

Miller credited his rigorous training and discipline for his commanding win: “My preparation—I do a lot of fitness work. I do some running, a lot of on-court work by myself, solo time, drives, all those things. Practicing my shots, technique, I do match play to work on my awareness. I think that’s my routine coming into this tournament. I think I was well prepared.”

His victory was a testament to hard work and dedication, and he couldn’t hide his excitement: “It feels good. Putting in the training, pushing hard in training behind the scenes, it’s good to see my efforts come out in the light. I’m grateful to have a chance (and a) healthy body to play this tournament, and it feels great, amazing.”

Other junior champions emerge in competitive showdowns

The tournament also crowned several other age-group champions, each securing hard-fought victories: Girls’ U17/U15 Final: Priya Stoddart edged out Marley Pryce in a 3-1 victory. Girls’ U13 Final: Marley Pryce battled through a tough five-set match to defeat Verenya Singh, winning 11-5, 8-11, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4. Boys’ U15 Final: Govind Venugopal emerged victorious over Judah Tavares-Finson in another five-setter (11-8, 7-11, 7-11, 11-6, 6-11). Boys’ U13 Final: Jaden Emery secured a commanding straight-sets victory over Dendra Stoddart (11-4, 11-6, 11-4).

With the junior competition setting the tone, the senior players now take the spotlight, battling for titles across various categories, including Men’s and Women’s Open, Men’s B, Over-40, Over-50, and Women’s B divisions.

Notably, defending women’s champion Mary Mahfood is back to retain her title, while top-seeded men’s player Louis Walter returns to the Jamaican circuit for the first time since 2019.

Championship backed by strong sponsors

The 2024 All Jamaica Junior and Senior Squash Championships are proudly supported by Grace Kennedy Capital Management, Boilerco, Binds Designs, and Wata, helping to elevate the tournament’s prestige and showcase the country’s emerging and elite squash talent.

With thrilling battles already in the books, the stage is now set for an explosive conclusion to one of Jamaica’s most prestigious squash tournaments. Who will rise to the top? Stay tuned.

