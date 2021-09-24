Tivoli Gardens, Mount Pleasant Advance to JPL semis

Tivoli Gardens Football Club and Mount Pleasant Football Academy advanced to the semi-finals of the Jamaica Premier League after Wednesday’s second-leg of the quarter-finals at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

In the first game of the double header, Tivoli Gardens FC slammed Vere United 4-0 to advance 4-0 on aggregate, following a 0-0 result in the first-leg last Saturday.

In the second game, Mount Pleasant Football Academy came from behind to earn a 1-1 result with Harbour View Football Club, after the ST Ann-based Mount Pleasant Football Academy had defeated Harbour View FC 3-1 last Saturday.

In the first game, Stephen Barnett gave Tivoli Gardens a first half lead before Trayvonne Reid, Horatio Morgan and veteran Jermaine Johnson secured the win with second-half strikes.

Barnett struck on 18 minutes when he got on the end of a cross from the right by Devroy Grey.

Reid made it 2-0 just after the hour mark when he out sped the Vere defence to slot past the advancing Shavon Wilson, who had replaced Kadeem Davis, who suffered an injury just before the half-time break.

Substitute Morgan made it 3-0 four minutes from the end, while Johnson slotted home a penalty in time added to book a date for the West Kingston-based team with Cavalier Football Club in Saturday’s semi-final.

Meanwhile, Harbour View got the perfect start when Oshane Staple gave them a fourth-minute lead to trigger panic in the Mount Pleasant team in the early exchanges.

However, the former champions could not maintain the intensity and Jordain Fletcher made them pay for their careless defending when he lobbed the goalkeeper just past the hour mark for Mount Pleasant to safely proceed to a date with Waterhouse on Saturday.