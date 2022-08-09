The BBC visits JOA’s Commonwealth Manor 

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA) met in Birmingham at the JOA’s Commonwealth Manor, which was hosted by the governing body for Olympic and non-Olympic sports at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham.

It was an amiable meeting with Olympian Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who had lively exchanges with JOA directors, Christopher Samuda, Ryan Foster, Jacqueline Cowan and Nichole Case and BBC producers who had a riveting conversation with Jamaica’s “Mummy Rocket” through the lens of the camera.

It was more than a “feel good” meeting as sport was on display uniting stakeholders who all share a common bond – sport – that impacts a global citizenry at play. JOA Secretary General/CEO, Ryan Foster, said: “Sport is the winner here and if we all play by the rules the game of life would be inspiring and peaceful.”

It was a meeting of the minds and the natural beauty of the undulating green and flowered gardens of Edgbaston Hotel made it more tranquil. “This is sport and nature creating a conversation the value of which is priceless,” JOA President Christopher Samuda said. The JOA’s Commonwealth Manor came to a successful end on August 3 with Jamaica Night which saw members of the Jamaican diaspora, including dignitaries and business interests, coming to meet and greet officials, athletes and coaches of the Jamaican delegation to the Commonwealth Games.