Tavares-Finson, McMaster win National Sporting Clays Championships

The Jamaica Skeet Club’s calendar came to a close recently with the Bryllium NSC 200 Target Sporting Clay at the picturesque and expansive True Juice Estate in Bog Walk, St. Catherine.

Eighty shooters took to the course over two days for a gruelling 100-target each day and then a shoot-off among the shooters with the best six scores to determine the sporting clays champion for the year.

The Super Six shooters after two days were Roman Tavares-Finson with 174, Ray McMaster with 166, Chad Ziadie with 164, Nicholas Chen, 158, Shaun Barnes, 157 and Nicholas Benjamin with 156.

They were involved in another three rounds or 25-bird target of intense shooting to settle on the overall winner.

Roman Tavares-Finson came out the eventual winner after bagging 17 of the 25 birds for an overall total of 191, while Chad Ziadie was the runner-up with 19 out of 25 and an overall total of 183.

Tavares was pleased with the win. “I made it an experience to come out here and have fun, do what I always do, come out and win with ease.

“I hadn’t got to compete in the whole All Jamaica Shoot, in the whole national because I was away in foreign for school so it feels good to come out and show them what I can do. It feels second nature to come out here and win.”

Ray McMaster was adjudged the ‘A’ Class champion with an overall total of 176 followed by Nicholas Chen, 174, and Shaun Barnes, 172, for third place.

The female champion was Alaina McMaster with a total score of 146 over two days. She was also adjudged the ‘C’ Class Champion ahead of Nathan Chin, 145, and her mother Wendy McMaster, who posted 144 for the period.

Ladies champion Alaina McMaster was also pleased with her win while crediting the sport for making her a better student. “I find that when I am active when doing other sports it keeps me on top of my schoolwork because it forces me to get work done at a certain time and it keeps me organized as well, so shooting really makes me a better student all together.”

The top three shooters in the other classes were: B D and E, Ladies, Juniors, Sub Juniors and Hunters or Beginners were also declared.

‘B’ Class went to JJ Ralston with 149, Damion Saywers with 145 and Craig Davis, 144.

‘D’ Class winners were Gordon Bucknor with 146, Richard Todd with 139 and Zachary Chong with 129.

‘E’ Class went to Abigail McMaster, 114, Matthew Grant, 110 and Kashka Jones, 100.

Ladies Class: Abigail McMaster, 146, Wendy McMaster, 144 and Neesa DaCosta, 135.

The Juniors category went to Roman Tavares-Finson, 174, David Wong, 150 and JJ Ralston, 149.

The Sub Juniors was topped by Lori Ann Harris with 107 and Jhurie White with 80.

The final class – Hunters or Beginners went to Neesa DaCosta with 135, Lucas Thompson, 122 and Andrew Clarke with 108.