Sunshine Girl Jhaniele Fowler helps West Coast Fever maintain unbeaten start

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls captain and goal-shooter Jhaniele Fowler powered West Coast Fever to a good win over Queensland Firebirds to maintain their unbeaten start to the Australian Super Netball Championship.

Fever found themselves down 36-34 at the half but out-scored Firebirds in the second half thanks to the near-perfect efforts of the 32-year-old Fowler, clawing their way back to win 77-69 at Nissan Centre on Sunday.

Fowler sank 51 goals from 52 attempts, carrying her tally for the young season to 174 points already from just three games.

She was supported by 23-year-old six-footer Sasha Glasgow who netted 10 from 14 attempts.

- Advertisement -

For Firebirds, 28-year-old Donnell Wallam – who has replaced veteran Jamaican Romelda Aiken who is on maternity leave – scored 39 from 41 attempts while Gretel Bueta chipped in with 12 from 18.

The first quarter was a competitive affair, finishing tied at 18 but Firebirds pulled away in the second half to lead at the break.

However, a massive third quarter made the difference for Fever as they out-scored the hosts 23-14 to lead 59-48 heading into the final quarter which proved another closely contested stanza.

There was no such luck for Fowler’s Sunshine Girls teammate Shimona Nelson as her Collingwood Magpies crashed to a 75-64 defeat to New South Wales Swifts, who were still without injured Trinidadian shooter Samantha Wallace.

At the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on Saturday, the 23-year-old Nelson scored a perfect 26 from as many attempts while Sophie Garbin supported with 19 goals also from as many attempts.

Goal attack Helen Housby led the winners with 39 goals from 44 attempts, helped by 16-year-old goal-shooter Sophie Fawns with 24 from 27.

Magpies edged ahead in the opening quarter to lead 19-17 but suffered from a poor second quarter to trail 30-37 at the half.

There was no comeback, however, Swifts surging in the third quarter to out-score them 23-17 before closing out strongly in the final quarter.

Fever top the standings with 12 points, only ahead of Melbourne Vixens on goals scored, while Magpies lie bottom without a win in three outings.