Jamaican striker Junior Morias set Dagenham & Redbridge on the path to a 3-2 win at high-flying Chesterfield with an early goal in England’s fifth-tier National League on Tuesday night.

Dagenham took the lead in the fourth minute when 27-year-old Kingston-born Morias rifled the ball home from close range of his fifth goal of the campaign.

The Daggers found another in the 17th minute after Morias crossed to McCallum, who fired home to double the lead. McCallum then added a second as the visitors raced into a 3-0 interval lead.

Chesterfield fought back after the break, but the visitors held on for the win which saw them move up into 12th while the Spireites remain third, three points behind league leaders Notts County.

In the second-tier Championship, Chris Willock who has Montserrat eligibility grabbed the winner at Bramhall Lane as Queens Park Rangers reinforced their promotion push with a 1-0 win over leaders Sheffield United, who suffered their first home defeat of the season.

The 24-year-old striker played a smart one-two with on-loan Manchester United player Ethan Laird and squeezed his shot from a tight angle between goalkeeper Wes Foderingham and his near post to make it five wins from seven for resurgent Rangers, who are now up to fourth.

Willock’s goal was his sixth in nine appearances this season, putting him one behind the Championship’s leading scorer Oscar Estupinan, a Colombian, who plays for Hull City.

Willock’s brother Matty plays for Montserrat while another brother, Joe, is a midfielder with Premier League club Newcastle United.

