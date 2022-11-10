Stewart’s Automotive Group subsidiary JAMECO sponsors 27-seater bus for JFF

JAMECO Equipment Company Limited (JAMECO), a subsidiary of the Stewart’s Automotive Group, has sponsored a 27-seater bus for the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) in response to a recent call from President Michael Ricketts for more corporate support.

On Tuesday at the Jaguar Land Rover Showroom on Arthur Wint Drive in Kingston, the King Long bus, valued at J$7.3 million and branded in the national colors, was handed over to the JFF. In attendance were Ricketts, recently appointed General Secretary Dennis Chung as well as JAMECO General Manager Brian Pengelley.

JAMECO becomes the exclusive official transportation sponsor of Jamaica’s national football teams through this arrangement with the JFF. With the largest fleet in Jamaica, the management company is the preferred, top-tiered, full-service supplier of motor vehicles, construction equipment and consumables for many consumers.

“The JFF had lost their last bus and they didn’t have anything to transport the teams. We became aware of their appeal to Corporate Jamaica to support the teams and we had a vehicle here that we thought would suit their needs,” said Pengelley.

This recent backing by Stewarts Automotive Group is the latest manifestation of its support to the JFF. Since 1998 when Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz historically qualified for the FIFA World Cup in France, Stewart’s Automotive Group has been providing transportation and financial support to the JFF. In 2012, under a renewed and expanded sponsorship valued at $30 million, Stewart’s Automotive supplied the JFF with two vehicles.

Chung highlighted that Stewart’s Automotive’s support of the JFF over the years has been key to the continued development of local football.

“Stewart’s has always been a very strong supporter of the JFF and Jamaica’s football and has been, therefore, instrumental in our development over the years, to where the JFF is an iconic brand internationally,” he said.

For a year, the JFF will provide a driver and fuel, while the bus will be fully insured and maintained by JAMECO, with an option to renew.

Pengelley is hopeful that JAMECO’s gesture will inspire others in corporate Jamaica to support national teams.

“We are hoping that the rest of corporate Jamaica will see that we are jumping in to support and will bring to the party whatever they can. For us, it’s a matter of nationalism and playing our part in building Jamaica and its sporting fraternity,” he said.

Chung expressed his gratitude at the donation.

“The JFF is grateful to Stewart’s for the donation of the bus, which they have also graciously fully wrapped in the JFF colours.”

This donation comes at an opportune time as this is an especially critical period as Jamaica’s senior women’s team has qualified for their second consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cup and will be facing Paraguay in two international friendlies in the coming days.

“This will get a far way in assisting the various national football teams as transportation is one of the most important ingredients in developing a successful football program. Immediately, this provides assistance to the senior women’s team, which has two matches against Paraguay on the 10th and 13th of November, as they prepare for their historic second consecutive qualification for the World Cup next year.”