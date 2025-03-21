Sports

Steve McClaren’s measured approach as Jamaica prepares for S. Vincent test

Steve McClaren
By Ian Burnett

The road to the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup begins on Friday for Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz as they take on hosts St Vincent and the Grenadines at Arnos Vale Stadium.

With kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. (local time), this first-leg clash of the Gold Cup Preliminaries carries immense significance, setting the stage for the decisive return leg at Sabina Park in Kingston next Tuesday.

The winner on aggregate will secure a coveted place in the tournament, which kicks off on June 14.

Despite a glaring disparity in FIFA rankings—Jamaica standing at 62nd and St Vincent at 173rd—head coach Steve McClaren is making it clear that complacency is not an option.

No easy games in the Caribbean

McClaren, who has now spent six months at the helm, has quickly learned one fundamental truth about football in the region: rankings can be deceptive, and no match is a foregone conclusion.

“We’ve stressed to the team that this is not going to be easy,” he asserted. “What I’ve realized in my six months in the Caribbean is that there are no easy games. They are all different, and tomorrow will be the same. So it is to adapt, accept, and win,” he added during Thursday’s pregame press conference.

The coach, known for his tactical acumen and meticulous preparation, is leaving nothing to chance. He emphasized that the hosts, despite their lower ranking, present a formidable challenge.

“The big danger is coming here and thinking it will be an easy game—and it won’t. From what I’ve seen, they certainly look better than 173 ranking. So we’ll certainly find out tomorrow.”

With that in mind, McClaren is confident in his squad’s ability to rise to the occasion.

“It is a strong squad, a strong team, and I expect us to prepare properly and do the business.”

Pinnock echoes focused mentality

Jamaican central defender Ethan Pinnock reinforced McClaren’s message, highlighting the team’s focused mindset ahead of the crucial fixture.

“The mood is positive. It is always a good time when you’re in camp, but when it’s training time, everyone knows we need to buckle down,” Pinnock stated.

He dismissed any notion that the team would take their opponents lightly based on FIFA rankings.

“Despite what you say about the rankings, we’re not too focused on that, because we go into every game with the same mindset about what we need to do to win.”

A crucial test on the road to the Gold Cup

Jamaica will be looking to assert their dominance in this first leg, ensuring they take an advantage into the return fixture on home soil. While the Boyz carry the weight of expectation, McClaren’s caution serves as a reminder that football is played on the pitch—not on paper.

Victory in this two-leg tie will secure a place in the prestigious Gold Cup tournament, where the region’s best teams will battle for supremacy. But before looking too far ahead, McClaren and his squad are firmly focused on the task at hand—overcoming a spirited St Vincent side ready to defy the odds.

