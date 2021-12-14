STETHS Score Big Win to Open DaCosta Cup Quarter-finals

St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) emerged as the biggest winners after the opening round of the ISSA/Digicel DaCosta Cup quarter-finals played on Saturday.

STETHS hammered St Thomas Technical High School 6-1 in the first game at York Oval where Michael German scored twice in their win in Group 3.

Garvey Maceo High blanked Frome Technical 2-0 with goals from Gregory Cousins and Cleo Clarke at STETHS Complex.

In Group Four, defending champions Clarendon College defeated Cornwall College 2-1 in the clash of the “CCs” in the first game of the doubleheader at STETHS Complex.

Timar Dunn and Kahein Dixon were on target for Clarendon College, while Cornwall got their strike via an own goal.

In the group’s other game, Manchester High stopped McGrath 4-0 in the first game at Drax Hall with Raheem Walters Twice), Shaquille Campbell and Denzil Lee getting the goals.

In Group Two games, Dinthill Technical beat Christian High 4-0 at Drax Hall, while Edwin Allen defeated William Knibb Memorial 2-0 at Green Pond.

And in Group One, Manning’s School edged Vere Technical 3-2 at Manchester High School, and Munro and Happy Grove played out a 1-1 result at York Oval.