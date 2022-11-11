fbpx
Sports

‘Something to build on,’ says coach after Reggae Boyz draw 

‘Something to build on,’ says coach after Reggae Boyz draw
By Ian Burnett

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon  – Jamaica’s assistant coach Merron Gordon says the Reggae Boyz 1-1 draw in a friendly against World Cup-bound Cameroon at an almost-packed Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on Wednesday gives the team “something to build on” ahead of CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup commitments next year. 

Justin McMaster, a 23-year-old winger who plays for Minnesota United in the US Major League Soccer, gave Jamaica the lead on 59 minutes in wet conditions, but the hosts equalised through  substitute Djawal Kaiba with a deflected effort in the 74th minute, both teams having gone into the match without many of their top players because it was outside the international window. 

“The players really stuck in and with a little bit more composure we could have won this game,” Gordon told the Jamaica Observer afterwards. 

- Advertisement -

“With a little bit of luck we probably would have won this game because it was a deflected shot on goal, but such is football. But this is something to build on,” he added. 

Gordon, assistant to Icelandic head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, said while the Reggae Boyz began tentatively, they came into their own as the match wore on. 

“We started off a bit slowly. We spoke about it at half-time and I think the boys took the instructions well,” explained Gordon. 

“I think we got it right in the second half. I think how the boys played, especially in a game like this, in front of this 40,000-plus crowd was really, really good, especially with mostly local-based players.” 

Hallgrimsson said after just his second match in charge he was proud of the team’s effort despite obvious signs of a lack of cohesion. 

“I think this was a good result for Jamaica because [so] early in the season a lot of the players don’t have a lot of games under their belts,” he pointed out. 

“They were playing in a difficult environment – probably the biggest crowd most of the players have played [in front of] … so pretty intimidating circumstances. 

“I think we can be happy with the result, but I’m [happier] with the players and how they behaved, how professional they were in the camp and how much they took in of what we were trying to teach them.” 

-CMC 

 

Previous articleJohnson Charles, Ambris helps Volcanoes break losing jinx 
Next articleBarbados police issue warning to criminals following latest brazen act

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Rushawn Patterson charged for the murder of social media influencer Slickianna

Rushawn Patterson charged for the murder of social media influencer Slickianna

Click here to view
Skip to content