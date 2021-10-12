Sir Viv Questions Holder’s Exclusion from T20 World Cup Squad

Legendary West Indies batsman and former captain Sir Viv Richards says he is puzzled about why all-rounder Jason Holder was left out of the 15-member T20 World Cup squad and instead named among the reserves.

Sir Viv said the former West Indies captain is still one of the best players in the region and deserved to be part of the 15-man squad.

“We may have our issues with Jason when he was in charge as captain of the team, but we can never doubt the individual’s ability and his talent and I just felt sad that someone with such ability couldn’t make a West Indies T20,” the cricket legend told the Antigua Observer newspaper.

Holder was named as a reserve for the tournament, in which West Indies are defending champions, along with Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder and Akeal Hosein.

Holder had a total of 90 runs, an average of 30, and claimed nine wickets in 10 matches and three of West Indies’ series against Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, although he struggled in the team’s most recent series against Pakistan, getting just two runs and four wickets in four matches.

The squad for the West Indies team includes Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, and Hayden Walsh Jr.

Despite his disappointment in Holder’s omission, Sir Viv called for fans to rally behind the West Indies in their title defence.

“At the end of the day, regardless of who goes out … I still believe that things can be accomplished and that’s the way we should feel…. It’s a West Indies team and every time we go out onto the field, as supporters, we should get behind them,” Sir Viv told the newspaper.

