Samuels hails skills-specific camp ahead of World Cup

Assistant West Indies Women’s coach, Robert Samuels, believes the embattled regional side is “moving in the right direction”, following the successful completion of a nearly two-week camp here Thursday.

Samuels explained that coaches were able to drill down on the “specifics” of all the relevant disciplines, and said players responded favorably throughout the camp.

“This camp was about working on skills. We have been working with the players on specific skills – batting, bowling, and fielding – specific skills. We are targeting specific things,” said the former West Indies opener.

“Basically, for example, where you field – are you a point fielder, a boundary rider. We’re doing it a little bit more. We have done it in the past but we are trying to put people in the position and trying to get them to be the best that they can be in that position.

“Whether they’re a batter – opening batter, middle order, fast bowler, spinner … basically this camp was a skills camp [catering] specifically to the skills of the ladies that we were working with.”

West Indies Women have struggled in recent times, both in the One-Day International and Twenty20 formats.

Earlier this month, they suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of touring New Zealand Women in a five-match T20I series, following on from their 2-1 defeat to the same opponents earlier in September.

They have won only two of their last 10 ODI series and three of their last 10 T20 series, leaving them ranked sixth in ODIs and seventh in T20s.

Next year, West Indies Women travel to South Africa for the T20 World Cup from February 10-26, and Samuels believes the camp has served a key role in the preparation for this global showpiece.

“From what I’m seeing we are moving in the right direction,” Samuels noted.

“I thought we got a lot out of the camp, a lot more understanding, and the players appreciate the work that was done.”

