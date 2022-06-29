Samantha Azan is best placed Jamaican at Caribbean Junior Golf Championship 

The Jamaican team of 13 golfers led by Samantha Azan started their quest for their first hold of the Caribbean Amateur Junior Golf Championship (CAJGC) at the Palmas Athletic Club golf course in Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

Samantha Azan is the best-placed player in the team. She ended day one on two over par 74 in the 15 & Under age group. She posted six bogeys but countered that with two birdies and an eagle to reduce the deficit to just two.

Azan’s age group teammate, Mattea Issa, was only two strokes behind on four over par 76, in second spot. Victoria Rivera of Puerto Rico follows closely in third on six over par 78.

- Advertisement -

The most experienced female on the team is Emily Mayne who competes in the 18 and Under category. She ended the day on three over par 74 in third place but only one stroke off the lead. She was tied for first during the early stage of the round with Holly McLean of the Cayman Islands.

Eryn Blakely, who joined the team in Puerto Rico scored nine over par 80 for her fifth place. Holly McClean and Emily Bodwin of Barbados are tied for first on two over par 73.

Alessandra Coe is the youngest at 10 years and the sole representative in the 13 & Under category. She is currently in eighth place on 31 over par 103.

On the boys’ side Ryan Lue is in the highest position, and is tied for 7th with Esteban Hernandez of Puerto Rico after scoring 12 over par 83. The other two Jamaicans in the 15 & Under category are Lek Drummund and Aaron Ghosh.

Drummund is tied with Camdyn Forbes of the Bahamas for 13th on 19 over par 90 while Ghosh is in 15th place on 20 over par 91. Rodrigo Huerto of the Dominican Republic and Danny Lyne of the Cayman Island are tied for first on four our par 75.

The top Jamaica qualifier Rocco Lopez currently lies in eighth place on seven over par 78. He had a good front nine of two over par 38 but lost some ground on the back nine which he ended on five over par 40.

He is followed closely by Aman Dhiman on nine over par 80 in ninth place. The third representative in the group is Trey Williams who is further back on 11 over par 82 in 12th place. Gustavo Rangel of Puerto Rico posted the best score of all the golfers in the championship, of two under par 69 to lead the category.

The final age group category for the boys sees Shasa Redlefsen in eighth place on 19 0ver par 90, followed by Kemari Morris in ninth place on 20 over par 91. Aidan Gorospe of the Bahamas and Evan Pena of Puerto Rico lead the group on two over par 73.

The players now look to day two which will tee off at 8:30 am (Jamaica time). Alessandra Coe will be first up at that time while top-ranked Samantha Azan will tee off at 9:25 am (Jamaica time).

On the boys’ side Ryan Lue will start at 9:03 while Rocco Lopez will begin at 10:20 am (Jamaica time).