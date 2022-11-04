Russell set for Renegades stint

West Indies discard Andre Russell is set to feature in the Big Big Bash League when he turns out in four games for Melbourne Renegades next month as a replacement for England’s Liam Livingstone.

The 34-year-old all-rounder, overlooked for West Indies’ ultimately failed T20 World Cup bid last month, will play in the franchise’s four opening matches before Livingstone arrives from England’s Test tour of Pakistan.

“I love playing in Australia and I’m looking forward to seeing all the Renegades fans turn out at Marvel Stadium and in Geelong,” Russell said.

“I will be doing everything I can to help the Melbourne Renegades start the tournament with a bang.”

Russell, renowned for his powerful lower order hitting and sharp fast medium, will turn out for Renegades against the Brisbane Heat on December 15 and 21, against Sydney Thunder on December 18, and against Hobart Hurricanes on Christmas Eve.

The stint will mark his second straight in the BBL after he campaigned last season for Melbourne Stars. He has previously represented Sydney Thunder.

Andre Russell had been initially snubbed in the BBL draft due to his exorbitant price tag and limited availability.

CMC/