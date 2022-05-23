Roye, Munn-Barrow lead at Jamaica’s National Amateur Golf Championship 

Zandre Roye and Jodi Munn-Barrow are the day one leaders in the three-day National Amateur Golf Championship which is being played at Sandals Golf & Country Club in St. Ann.

Roye leads defending champion Justin Burrowes by just one stroke after posting even par 71 on the first day of competition in the Men & Men Senior 0-6 section. He had a dream start with a birdie on the first hole and an eagle on the second hole for a four under 32 front nine. That half included four birdies, an eagle and two bogeys.

The back nine was the opposite. He posted two double bogeys, a bogey and a birdie for a five over 39 second half.

Burrowes also had a good start of two birdies in the first two holes to post one over par 72 at the end of the round, which included four birdies and five bogeys.

Former national champion William Knibbs scored two over par 73 to trail Burrowes by one stroke.

Oshae Roye (74) and John O’Donoghue (78) round out the top five in the category.

Robert Chin leads the Men Super Senior 0-12 category after posting five over par 76 on day one. He is followed closely by former Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) president Wayne Chai Chong in second place over a seven par 78 score. Greg Chong 80, Dorrel Aldred 82 and Teddy Alexander, who also scored 82, round out the top five in the section.

Munn-Barrow, president of the JGA and player in the championship, was pleased with the start of the action on the course.

“(I am) very pleased with the turnout for the national amateur and the two-day event. We had 90 participants which is very good for us. We had some very good scores from Zandre Roye, Justin Burrowes and Williams Knibbs, so we are looking forward the final two days of the national amateur as well as the final day for the 36-hole tomorrow. I am sure we will get some very good golf tomorrow.”

“I was happy with my game. A little scrappy coming in on the final five holes but pleased overall. Hoping to just keep my head down again tomorrow and turn in another good score.”

She posted four over par 75 on the day. It included birdies on holes one, two, seven and 17, but there were six bogeys and a double bogey in the round.

There is a two-day aspect to the championship which will be completed Sunday.

Tee off time on Sunday’s second day of the national championship begins at 8:30 am.