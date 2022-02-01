Rising Stars end ICC Under-19 World Cup on high after tons from Bishop, Wickham.

In-form Kevin Wickham and Teddy Bishop smashed hundreds to propel West Indies Rising Stars to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe to pull the curtains down on a disappointing ICC Under-19 World Cup campaign.

Asked to chase 257 in the 11th place play-off at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex in Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, the Rising Stars overhauled their target with four balls to spare.

Bishop, who has endured a lean run in the tournament, top-scored with an unbeaten 112 off 122 deliveries and counted 11 fours and one six, while Wickham, already with two half-centuries under his belt, struck 104 off 115 balls, including 17 fours.

- Advertisement -

The pair put on 194 for the second wicket after Matthew Nandu fell cheaply for one in the second over, with West Indies Under-19s having as many runs on the board.

Choosing to bat first, Zimbabwe posted an incredibly competitive 256 for four from their 50 overs, thanks to half-centuries from the Bennett twins, David (77 not out) and Brian (62).

Connor Mitchell produced a whirlwind of 42 out of 26 balls towards the end, while opener Steven Saul had earlier scored 34.

Fast bowler Johann Layne (2-44) made the early strikes to reduce Zimbabwe Under-19s to 25 for two in the seventh over before the Bennetts came to their side’s rescue.

Brian first put on 55 for the third wicket with Saul, who struck three fours and six off 50 deliveries, before adding a further 102 with his brother David.

While Brian counted eight fours in an 84-ball inning, David slammed seven fours and three sixes off 105 balls.

Mitchell provided late acceleration, belting three fours and two sixes in an unbroken 74-run, fifth-wicket partnership with David Bennett.

Zimbabwe felt they were in with a chance when Nandu perished lbw to Brian Bennett’s off-spin, but Clarke and Wickham took the game away from them quickly in a dominant stand.

Wickham’s demise in the 35th over failed to halt the hosts’ charge as Rivaldo Clarke (28 not out) combined with Bishop in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 67 to see his side home.

West Indies Under-19s missed out on title competition after finishing third in Group D of the opening round, following defeats from Australia Under-19s and Sri Lanka Under-19s.

Forced into the Plate phase of the tournament, the hosts suffered a shock 82-run defeat to United Arab Emirates Under-19s in the semi-finals last Friday.

(CMC)