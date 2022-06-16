Reggae Girlz begin training camp in Denver 

Jamaica Senior National Women’s Team, the Reggae Girlz, are expected to begin a two-week training camp in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, ahead of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in Mexico next month.

Players and technical staff were expected to travel to the USA on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Twenty-six players were expected to be taken through intensive technical, physical, and mental conditioning at high-altitude Denver, by head coach Lorne Donaldson and his newly announced technical staff.

The Colorado camp is primarily sponsored by the Bob and Rita Marley Foundation under the Cedella Marley Football is Freedom initiative. The global ambassador for Jamaica women’s football program established the initiative last year to further support the development of female football in the region.

Football is Freedom is also providing logistical support, while the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) is providing funding and is ensuring that all necessary support is being provided to the players and staff. Real Colorado SC is assisting with fields and facilities.

At the end of the Colorado camp, the delegation then decamps to Mexico on June 28 for a three-day mini-camp where they will conclude their acclimatization and preparation for the high-stakes tournament.

They will then enter the CONCACAF host facility on July 2, with the tournament starting two days later when Jamaica takes on the host Mexico.

The Jamaicans are drawn in a tough group which also includes World Champions USA and Haiti.

The top two teams advance to the 2023 FIFA World Cup Finals, while the third-placed team enters into a play-off for another shot at qualification.

Meanwhile, Donaldson has chosen his backroom staff for the championship which takes place in Mexico between July 4 and 18.

Sanford Carabin will double as assistant coach and analyst; Ak Lahkani is assistant coach along with Xavier Gilbert.

Alyssa Whitehead is goalkeeper coach; William Hitzelberger returns as high-performance director; Jason Henry, physical trainer; Saundra Coding, physiotherapist; Gillian Lawrence, team doctor; Devin Lawson, masseuse; Omar Folkes, equipment manager; Crystal Walters, manager; Laura Thomas, coach, scout, admin.

Training squad: Sydney Schneider, Chantelle Swaby, Jade Bailey, Vyan Sampson, Havan Solaun, Chinyelu Asher, Kayla McCoy, Atlanta Primus, Khadija Shaw, Sashana Campbell, Rebecca Spencer, Deneisha Blackwood, Tiffany Cameron, Allyson Swaby, Tierney Wiltshire, Drew Spence, Satara Murray, Yazmeen Jamieson, Trudi Carter, Jayda Hylton- Pelaia, Kalyssa VanZanten, Jody Brown, Mireya Grey, Paige Bailey-Gayle, Olufolasade Adamolukon, Maliah Atkins.