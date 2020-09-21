Reggae Boyz Upcoming Friendlies Canceled Due to COVID-19

Two international friendlies that had been scheduled for Jamaica in the United States next month, have been cancelled because of the rise in the number of Covid-19 infections.

Jamaica was in negotiations to play the United States and a top Central American team in the USA but the continued rise in numbers of COVID-19 cases has forced the postponement of both games, for health and safety reasons, the JFF said in a statement Sunday.

“The Jamaica Football Federation, in conjunction with its counterparts from the United States, has decided to forgo two Friendly Internationals which were being negotiated to be played in October,” the statement said.

The JFF said it would continue to seek opportunities to play games in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers which start in June next year.

-Sportsmax