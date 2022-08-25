Reggae Boyz itinerary did not suit Brown, says Exeter

Jevani Brown made a surprise return to English League One Exeter City’s line-up on Tuesday night after deciding the Reggae Boyz itinerary in a four-team tournament in Austria “did not match up with what he needed,” according to the club’s assistant manager.

Although Brown, a 27-year-old forward, scored his spot-kick after the game at League Two strugglers Gillingham in the second round of the League Cup went to penalties following a goalless 90 minutes, he could not inspire Exeter to victory after his international release.

Brown came close to breaking the deadlock in the opening five minutes of the game. A quick counterattack from Jake Caprice created an opening for the attacker, but just as he looked set to fire home, he was denied by a well-timed challenge from David Tutonda.

Exeter has not reached the third round of the cup since 1989.

On the return of the Jamaican, which came as a surprise to most fans, assistant manager Wayne Carlisle said: “I’m not 100 percent sure myself why he is back.”

Jamaica’s opening match against Ghana in the Vienna tournament was canceled after the Africans arrived late. On Tuesday, an inexperienced Jamaica side had only two shots on target in a 3-0 defeat against Morocco and will wrap up their trip against Qatar on Friday.

“The game against Ghana was canceled, and the itinerary wasn’t going to match up with what he needed and give him game time, so they came to an agreement with the [Jamaican] federation to come back,” Carlisle said.

“He is enjoying his time at Exeter and when it didn’t join up with what he wanted, he put in the request to come back.”

Brown, a former Young Reggae Boyz attacking midfielder who had been looking forward to making his senior debut in Vienna, has so far not commented on his early return to club duty.

CMC/