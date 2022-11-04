fbpx
Reggae Boyz depart for Cameroon friendly game

Reggae Boyz depart for Cameroon friendly game
File photo
By Ian Burnett

Jamaica’s local contingent of ten players was scheduled to leave the island on Thursday en route to Cameroon where the Reggae Boyz are to face the hosts in an international friendly game on November 9. 

The other half of the 20-man squad was drawn from the lower leagues of North America and one player from India. Next Wednesday’s game falls outside the established FIFA window, leaving active clubs with the right to deny the release of their players, hence the absence of any European-based player.

The game is set for the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidja.

The local players booked to depart from Sangster International Airport T are Alwayne Harvey, Demario Phillips, Jamoi Topey, Trivante Stewart of Mount Pleasant Academy, Dwayne Atkinson, Richard King of Cavalier, Ricardo Thomas, Peter McGregor of Dunbeholden, Colorado Murray of Harbour View and Kemar Foster of Waterhouse.

The squad is completed by Damion Lowe (Inter Miami), Devon Williams, Lamar Walker (Miami FC), Kemar Lawrence, Justin McMaster (Minnesota FC), Jahmali Waite (Pittsburgh Riverhounds), Javain Brown (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jourdain Fletcher (NEROCA FC), Kevon Lambert (Phoenix Rising), Maliek Howell (Memphis Tigers).

The Jamaica Football Federation says Lawrence has not yet given final confirmation that he will travel, though he has been included in the travel party.

 

 

 

