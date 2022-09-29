Ricketts announces Reggae Boyz friendly game away to Cameroon 

President of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Michael Ricketts has announced that the Reggae Boyz will face Cameroon in an international friendly game in Cameroon on November 9, 2022.

Ricketts made the announcement following Tuesday’s friendly international game between Jamaica and Argentina, in which his team lost 0-3.

“I also would like to use this opportunity to make an announcement as it relates to our campaign. We have signed an agreement with the Cameroon FA. We will engage that country in a friendly in Cameroon on November 9,” Ricketts said.

The date for the game does not fall within the FIFA Window for games and as such the JFF boss says this game presents head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson and his technical staff to have a closer look at some of the younger talents in the player pool.

“It is another opportunity to expose our young players and I’m pretty certain that the coach will get the opportunity again to look at some young upcoming players, so we are looking forward and hoping that from that group the coaching staff will be able to extract some potential as we try to start our World Cup campaign for 2026.”

Meanwhile, Ricketts, who witnessed the 3-0 defeat to Argentina in Harrison, New Jersey, on Tuesday, says he’s satisfied with the team’s performance, if not with the result.

“I think we played in patches, for the first 15, 20 minutes we were chasing, but thereafter I think we were very competitive up to minute number 85 we were only a goal down.”

He added: “We conceded two very late goals, albeit the magic of the great Messi [Leo], but I think all in all I personally would be pretty satisfied, not with the result, but how we actually played having just been together for two days, I really think we did well.”