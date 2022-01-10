Reggae Boyz call-up Grabban, dumps Arsenal from FA Cup

Second-half substitute Lewis Grabban, 33, who was called up to the Jamaica squad in 2015 but remains uncapped, was the hero with a late goal that saw Nottingham Forest dump Arsenal out of the cup for the second time in four years at the third-round stage.

The Premier League visitors were passive throughout and were deservedly beaten at the City Ground by the Championship outfit.

Grabban, introduced in the 68th minute, notched his 11th goal of the season with seven minutes left, after meeting a Brennan Johnson cross and forcing the ball past visiting goalkeeper Bernd Leno to condemn Arsenal to another third-round exit in the East Midlands and earn a meeting with holders Leicester City in the fourth round.

Meanwhile Reggae Boy Daniel Johnson’s penalty failed to save the day for Preston North End, who bowed out of the English FA Cup on January 9 following their 2-1 extra-time defeat to Championship rivals Cardiff City in the Welsh capital and missed out on a fourth-round trip to Liverpool.