Reggae Boy Andre Gray poised to join Greek club Aris 

Reggae Boy Andre Gray is set to join Greek side Aris Thessaloniki FC on a free transfer, according to well-placed sources.

The 31-year-old striker, who enjoyed a loan spell at English Championship club Queens Park Rangers (QPR) last season. is available on a free transfer this summer after being released by Watford at the conclusion of his five-year contract with the Hornets.

A recruitment source told the Football Insider website that a number of clubs were interested in Gray, but he opted to make the move to Greece and join Aris, who will be playing in the Europa Conference League next season after finishing third in the Greek Super League.

Greek journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos said in a social media post that Gray’s move to Aris is a “done deal” and the player would arrive over the weekend for a medical.

Football Insider reported last month that Wolverhampton-born Gray, who made his debut for Jamaica last year, was in advanced talks with championship outfit Preston North End to beef up their attacking ranks, but that fell through.

Gray scored ten goals in 28 appearances for QPR during his stint at Loftus Road.

The Jamaica international scored 21 times and provided eight assists in 125 games across all competitions during his five-year spell with Watford, who may lose a number of forwards this summer following their relegation from the Premier League in 2021-22.

Watford’s new head coach is Rob Edwards, who led Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two last season after they pipped Exeter City to the title by one point.

Forest Green, captained by Jamaican striker Jamille Matt and appearing in League One for the first time in the upcoming season, has re-signed Reece Brown – a 26-year midfielder of Jamaican descent, on a free transfer after his release by Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old returns to the New Lawn three years after leaving for the Yorkshire side for an undisclosed fee.

CMC