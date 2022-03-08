Ravel Morrison leads Reggae Boyz quartet goal parade

Four members of Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz – Ravel Morrison, Kemar Roofe, Andre Gray, and Jamal Lowe – led a Caribbean goal feast in Britain on Saturday.

Midfielder Morrison, 29, bagged a brace – in the 22nd and 47th minutes – and also hit the woodwork to inspire Derby County to a vital 2-0 victory at Pride Park over fellow Championship strugglers Barnsley, reviving their survival hopes after three matches without a win.

Morrison finished off a beautifully worked Rams move for the opener and claimed his second, firing in the rebound after captain Tom Lawrence rattled the crossbar.

The brace were Morrison’s first league goals in England for nearly eight years, as the former Manchester United midfielder’s drought extended back to April 2014.

Gray, 30, who is on loan from Premier League Watford, smashed home his first goal at Loftus Road this season to give Championship promotion hopefuls Queens Park Rangers a deserved half-time lead, but visitors Cardiff City hit back to claim a 2-1 victory.

The 29-year-old Roofe, meanwhile, came off the bench to bundle in a late winner for Rangers – his 12th of the season – in a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at a packed Ibrox Stadium in the Scottish Premiership.

Lowe, 27, gave Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth the lead on 50 minutes, slotting in after beating goalkeeper Daniel Iversen to the ball, but Preston North End came from behind to win 2-1 at Deepdale.