Bailey, Antonio, Morrison Named in Jamaica’s 24-man Squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is among a 24-man squad called up for Jamaica’s next two FIFA World Cup Qualifiers by head coach Theodore Whitmore.

The former Bayer Leverkusen player has been absent from all six games played so far in the Final Round of CONCACAF qualifiers which started in September due to injuries. He only recently returned from another injury last weekend on a 4-1 loss to West Ham United, headed by his Reggae Boyz teammate Michail Antonio.

Meanwhile, Ravel Morrison and Lamar Walker have earned recalls after being dropped from last month’s three-game series against the US, Canada and Honduras.

Morrison, a highly talented but enigmatic player, last played for Jamaica in the 0-3 loss to Panama at the National Stadium. He was withdrawn at the half-time break.

Liam Moore, who was forced out due to injury last month, and Antonio, who pulled out after a disagreement with a technical staff’s ruling, have also been recalled.

So too are Gregory Leigh and Cory Burke, who was on the injury list last time out.

For the last cycle of games, Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz squad was severely ravaged by late withdrawals, primarily through injury, leaving the technical staff with an unbalanced, depleted squad.

Some players were employed in unfamiliar positions but the team still managed to garner four points from the nine available.

Jamaica will next play away to El Salvador on November 12 before returning home to face the US on November 16 inside the National Stadium where 5,000 fully vaccinated spectators will be allowed entry.

The Reggae Boyz are sixth in the eight-team final round of CONCACAF qualifying with five points.

Mexico lead with 14 points, with the United States next on 11, Canada, 10, and Panama on eight, Costa Rica on six, El Salvador on five, and Honduras on three.

The teams in the round-robin, home-and-away format are vying for three direct berths to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Finals. The fourth-placed team will earn an intercontinental play-off for another spot.

Squad: Andre Blake, Dillon Barnes, Jeadine White, Liam Moore, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe, Kemar Lawrence, Oniel Fisher, Gregory Leigh, Alvas Powell, Anthony Grant, Ravel Morrison, Devon Williams, Je-Vaughn Watson, Lamar Walker, Bobby Reid, Junior Flemmings, Cory Burke, Javon East, Shamar Nicholson, Andre Gray, Michail Antonio, Kemar Roofe, Leon Bailey.