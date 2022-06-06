Pooran satisfied with West Indies performance in ODI series 

AMSTELVEEN, Holland – West Indies headed off on Sunday to Pakistan, where they will face the hosts in another series of three One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and white ball captain Nicholas Pooran hopes his teammates could gain confidence from the series victory against the Netherlands and improve on the performance against much stronger opposition.

“It’s all about trust for us as a team,” he said. “…It was good to see players taking their opportunity doing what was required for the team just to get that ‘W’ (win) for us,” he said

The first ODI against Pakistan is on Wednesday, the second is on Friday, and the series ends next Sunday with all matches to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Meanwhile, Pooran said he was generally satisfied with the way his side handled their ODI series against the Netherlands.

The Windies completed a clean sweep of the ODI series after they won the first ODI by seven wickets last Tuesday at the VRA Ground, where they won the second ODI by five wickets two days later before wrapping up the series with a 20-run win on Saturday at the same venue.

“I felt it was a really good (series) for us,” Pooran said in an interview with CWI Media. “It was a new team and I felt we bonded really good.

“We spoke about learning on the job and taking this opportunity… We set goals before this tour of batting our 50 overs and we achieved that in the last game.

“Bowling out teams is obviously very important. Getting wickets with the new ball and improving on our ‘death bowling’…

“I think we improved in our ‘death bowling’ in the last two games – but we are still asking our bowlers to get wickets with the new ball… Well done this series, looking forward to the next one.”

(CMC)