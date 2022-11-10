Pooran, Goolie silence Harpy Eagles

Trinidad and Tobago captain Nicholas Pooran finally tasted form in gathering his first half-century of the Super50 campaign, as he helped guide his side to a six-wicket win over Guyana Harpy Eagles Wednesday.

The left-hander, who oversaw West Indies’ failed Twenty20 World Cup campaign in Australia last month and had struggled for scores since returning, punched an unbeaten 56 from 47 deliveries which saw Red Force overhaul a modest 183 at Queen’s Park Oval.

He was joined by 25-year-old rookie Jyd Goolie who lashed a run-a-ball unbeaten 58, the pair putting on 95 in an unbroken sixth wicket stand.

Having earlier called correctly and chosen to bowl, Red Force limited Harpy Eagles to 182 in the 46th over, leg-spinner Yannic Cariah claiming three for 34, and fast bowler Shannon Gabriel (2-25) and left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (2-52) chipping in with a brace apiece.

Not for the first time, Harpy Eagles were let down by their top order and required another bailout from effervescent all-rounder Romario Shepherd who lashed a high quality 56 from 50 balls at number eight – his second fifty in four innings – to rally the innings.

Number 10 Gudakesh Motie also contributed, carving out an unbeaten 39 from 47 deliveries to follow up starts by Tevin Imlach (34) and Kemol Savory (32) in the top order.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein knocked over Anthony Bramble cheaply for one with the score on three after being handed the new ball before Savory and Imlach breathed fresh life into the innings with a 59-run, second-wicket stand.

Comfortably placed at 62 for one, Harpy Eagles suffered a stunning collapse to lose six wickets for 15 runs to find themselves suddenly tottering on 77 for seven in the 26th over.

Shepherd arrived to launch a counter-attack, clobbering four fours and three sixes in adding 20 for the eighth wicket with Veerasammy Permaul (5) and a crucial 79 for the ninth with Motie who counted three fours and a six.

In reply, Red Force got 27 from the in-form opener Kjorn Ottley and 25 from Jason Mohammed but the innings lacked real partnerships and was suffering at 88 for four at the end of the 20th over.

The revival came through left-hander Goolie who struck two fours and five sixes and Nicholas Pooran, who lashed a four and five sixes, to erase any hopes Harpy Eagles entertained of further breakthroughs.

