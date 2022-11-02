Ottley, Hosein shine as Red Force brush aside CCC

Reigning champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force made light work of Combined Campuses and Colleges, in a successful start to the defense of their Super50 Cup title Monday.

Asked to chase a meagre 120 in the day/night affair at the Brian Lara Stadium, Red Force cantered to their target in the 28th over with left-handed opener Kjorn Ottley steering the innings with an unbeaten 65 from 79 balls.

West Indies white-ball star Akeal Hosein had earlier picked up four for 38 to help send CCC tumbling to 119 all out in the 34th over, after the hosts opted to bowl first.

Hosein was supported by outstanding spells from West Indies seamer Jayden Seales (2-1) and off-spinner Sunil Narine (2-21), both of whom finished with two wickets apiece.

Jonathan Drakes top-scored with 38 from 40 deliveries with half-dozen fours batting at number four while number seven Matthew Forde also crunched half-dozen fours in stroking 37 from 45 balls.

However, partnerships proved hard to come by and CCC were languishing at 43 for four at the end of the 14th over, Drakes anchoring the best stand of the innings with 23 for the fifth wicket with Odain McCatty (6).

In reply, the 32-year-old Ottley counted eight fours as he put on 32 for the first wicket with West Indies Test wicketkeeper (17) and 70 for the second wicket with former captain Jason Mohammad who made 23.

There was a brief stumble when Mohammed and Darren Bravo (2) perished in the space of 20 balls with nine runs added but there was never any doubt over the result, as Red Force easily completed victory.