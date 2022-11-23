Notable Participants Set for the Reggae Marathon in Negril, Jamaica

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reggae Marathon makes its eagerly awaited return. From December 2 – 4, approximately 600 locals and nearly 1000 overseas participants will travel to Jamaica for the 22nd staging of the legendary race.

Participants will navigate a course officially certified by the World Athletics Group. The circuit runs from Long Bay Beach Park, then loops into Negril, north towards Bloody Bay, and then finishes in Long Bay Beach Park.

Notable Participants

Event celebrities the Reggae Runners, a 400-member strong group out of the USA, are eager to get back on track for their 10th outing, participating in the Reggae Marathon, Half-Marathon, and 10K race. “Each year, members of the charity group make hotel reservations for the following staging before leaving the island, which shows the level of excitement, anticipation, and respect they give to our event. Also, this group has been of tremendous help to the Green Island Secondary School and other local charities in Negril by donating ‘slightly worn’ athletic shoes and cash to help students participate in the annual event. And this year will be no exception,” said Alfred ‘Frano’ Francis, Race Director for Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K.

Another notable participant will be European marathoner Albert Meijir, who will run in Negril as part of his dream to attend his 50th event in the 50th country. “His presence in Negril will also bring a lot of attention to our annual event, through extensive media coverage in Europe,” said Francis.

Cesar Lizano, from Costa Rica, will also be participating. The Olympian represented Costa Rica in the London Olympic Games and has been on a tear in the marathon circuit winning the Miami Half Marathon and finishing third in the San Jose Marathon. In addition, a Costa Rican group will be competing virtually – they will run on a treadmill over the same distances as the events and share their time.

Victory Beach Party

After the race, there will be a Victory Beach Party – featuring fast-rising artiste Ras I – as well as an award presentation of over J$1 million in cash and prizes. Participants will be awarded commemorative finisher medals and certificates. Basil Watson sculpted trophies, in the likeness of Bob and Rita Marley, which will be awarded to the male and female winners of the Reggae Marathon respectively.

