No place for cheating in the beautiful sport of chess

World Chess Champion, GM Magnus Carlsen recently accused a young grandmaster (GM) Hans Niemann of cheating after losing to him in the 2022 Sinquefield Cup.

This is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the world chess calendar and is played over the board, in St. Louis, Missouri, USA at the Saint Louis Chess Club.

In a subsequent event shortly after, Carlsen resigned after one move to Niemann in an online game. GM Carlsen took things a step further by stating that he will not play against GM Niemann in the future.

FIDE, the governing body of chess, reprimanded the World Champion for resigning after one move and stated, “we believe strongly that there are better ways to handle this situation.” Also, a FIDE investigation was launched regarding the cheating allegations against GM Niemann.

FIDE added, “it is our duty to protect the integrity of the game and its image, and in view that the incident keeps escalating, we find it necessary to take a step forward.”

FIDE announced that it was “prepared to task its Fair Play Commission with a thorough investigation of the incident, when the adequate initial proof is provided, and all parties involved disclose the information at their disposal.”

Cheating allegations have existed in chess for some time, as in other sports. Currently, allegations of cheating affect several sports including fishing and poker. Until recently, the main form of cheating in chess was through collusion. However, with the improvements in technology and specifically, artificial intelligence, chess computers or chess engines are now widely used by players, between matches, to analyze games for the best moves in various positions. Cheating can now take place with the use of electronic devices, linked to chess engines.

FIDE’s Fair Play Commission has now updated the definition of cheating to include the deliberate use of electronic devices or other sources of information or advice during a game.

To minimize the risk of cheating in chess, several steps have been taken for both online and over the board tournaments. With this new investigation, FIDE will surely come up with further guidelines to ensure the integrity of the sport.

From the founding of the Jamaica Chess Federation (JCF) in 1969, the organization has been a source of strength, grounded in values that have made the Jamaica Chess Federation one of the most trusted brands in sports in Jamaica.

As the JCF operates in a world of global complexities and challenges, its values are even more important today. The Jamaica Chess Federation believes in winning with purpose and integrity at chess.

The new administration follows FIDE guidelines and use these guidelines for conducting chess tournaments. In addition, there are chess arbiters and Fair Play individuals to monitor game performances. Players who are found guilty of cheating, after an appropriate investigation are suspended or can have their membership revoked per JCF byelaws.

The Jamaica Chess Federation puts players first and believes in fair play and it is very proud that one of its juniors, 15-year-old Wolmerian Jaden Shaw, Jamaica Absolute Junior Champion (U20), and FIDE Candidate Master (CM) won the Svetozar Gligoric Fair Play award at the recent 44th World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India. His Grandmaster opponent Meelis Kanep got ill during Jamaica’s match with Estonia and could not complete the game. Jaden debuting at the Chess Olympiad, agreed to a draw when he could have insisted on a landmark victory. His act of generosity was lauded by all, including the president of FIDE and the chief minister of Chennai. Amongst past winners of this award is none other than World Champion GM Magnus Carlsen. Former JCF President and FIDE Constitutional Commission member Ian Wilkinson, KC stated, “Jaden’s sterling display of sportsmanship is a real example to all that sportsmanship, not cheating, is the way to go.”

The juniors are one of the key reasons for Jamaica’s success over the past 53 years. To continue to build a strong JCF, it must continually invest in not only its players, but also its administrators, which includes investing in their integrity. As has been stated by FIDE, “it is our hope that this whole situation could have a long-term positive effect, if tackled properly.”

The next international event for Jamaica is the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Youth Chess Championship, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, November 19 to 26, 2022.

Jamaica is planning on participation from juniors in age groups: U8, U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18, and is working diligently with partners and potential sponsors for support. There is a strong correlation between chess and standard school test scores. Players continue to excel both at chess and academically. As an example, one of the top female juniors, Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Raehanna Brown from Campion College was awarded nine ones with straight A profiles in the recent CSEC (CXC) examinations. Also, another junior player, Kyle Pratt of Campion College, a regional top mathematics scholar recently started attending one of the top academic institutions in the world, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The Jamaica Chess Federation will continue to lead and partner with FIDE, to do everything possible to eradicate all forms of cheating in chess thereby ensuring the integrity of the sport is upheld and players, particularly juniors, can continue to excel locally and internationally.