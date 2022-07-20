No medals added, but Jamaica hunt another sweep in women’s 200m 

Jamaica failed to add to their medal count at the half-way stage of the 18th World Athletics Championships inside Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on Tuesday.

Five Jamaicans entered finals but none was able to finish on the podium.

Jaheel Hyde was the best-placed Jamaican, finishing in sixth place with a personal best 48.03 seconds in the men’s 400m hurdles final.

The race was won in a Championships Record 46.29 seconds by the inform Brazilian Alison Dos Santos, with the American pair of Rai Benjamin in a season’s best 46.89 seconds taking the silver medal and Trevor Bassitt, with a personal best 47.39 seconds claiming the bronze medal.

Norway’s Olympic Games gold medallist and World Record holder Karsten Warholm, like the Wolmer’s Boys’ School alumnus Hyde, got caught up in Dos Santos’ torrid early pace and faded in the homestretch despite being in second and fourth places, respectively, with 100m to run.

In the men’s discus, Fedrick Dacres finished in ninth place with 64.85m, and Traves Smikle was 12th and last with 62.23m.

The event was won by Slovenia’s Kristjan Ceh with a Championship Record 71.13m, ahead of the Lithuanian pair of Mykolas Alekna with 69.27m and Andrius Gudzius with 67.55m.

Jamaica also had two of the 12 participants in the final of the women’s high jump.

Lamara Distin was ninth after clearing 1.93m, while Kimberly Williamson was 11th after clearing 1.89m.

The event was won by Australia’s Eleanor Patterson with an Asian Record 2.02m, the same height as Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh, with Italy’s Elena Vallortigara with a season’s best 2.00m.

Meanwhile, the three Jamaican medallists from the women’s 100m final advanced to Thursday’s final with very impressive performances.

Leading the way with the fastest time was Shericka Jackson, who blitzed the first semi-final with a jaw-dropping 21.67 seconds clocking.

Semi-final two was won by American Tamara Clark in 21.95, just ahead of Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith in a season’s best 21.96 seconds, and Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah with 21.97 seconds, also a season’s best.

Then in the third and final semi-final, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce responded to Jackson 21.67 seconds with a season’s best 21.82 seconds, leading all the way to win comfortably ahead of American number one Abby Steiner in 22.15 seconds.

Jamaica will be without any contestant in the men’s equivalent, as Yohan Blake did not face the starter in his semi-final one heat due to an injury, while Rasheed Dwyer could fare no better than eighth and last in a pedestrian 20.87 seconds.

But all three women advanced from the 400m hurdles heats to Wednesday’s semi-finals.

Janieve Russell won Heat Two in 54.52 seconds, Shiann Salmon was second in Heat Four in 54.91 seconds, and Rushell Clayton was fourth in Heat Five in 54.99 seconds.

Also on Wednesday, the semi-finals of the men’s and women’s 400m will be contested, while the men bow into action in the 800m heats.