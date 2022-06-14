Navasky Anderson delighted with 800m National Record, attaining World Champs qualifying standard  

Jamaica’s Navasky Anderson is delighted with his second-place finish in the men’s 800m final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon from June 8-11.

Anderson, a junior at Mississippi State University, broke Jamaica’s 800m National Record which stood for 45 years, when he finished second in the two-lap event in a time of 1:45.02 minutes. The previous National Record was 1:45.30 minutes, set by Seymour Newman on May 13, 1977 inside Kingston’s National Stadium.

Last Friday night’s race was won by Moad Zahafi of Texas Tech in 1:44.49 minutes, with Brandon Miller of Texas A&M finishing in third place in 1:45.09 minutes.

The pencil-thin Anderson, who stands at 6’4”, was happy with his effort in the event, especially after acquiring the 2022 World Championships qualifying standard which is 1:45.20 minutes.

“I knew I had the first place in me but I kept getting boxed in, moving in and out of lane one. I kept exerting energy, kept pulling back, but it was a great race,” Anderson told the media at the end of the race.

The former St Jago High School athlete added: “I got my national record which was standing for over 45 years; I’m coming back for the World Championships because I hit the qualifying standard; I really can’t complain. I’m just grateful and I’m glad everything worked out how I expected it to.”

Anderson raced in mid-pack for the first 600m of the event with Miller setting the pace ahead of Zahafi.

Zahafi assumed the lead with 200m to run and he never looked in danger of losing, while Anderson just managed to out-dip Miller on the finish line for the silver medal.

Achieving the National Record was always a dream of his, and the fact that it has enabled him to gain the qualification standard for next month’s World Athletics Championships at the same venue, makes the effort even more satisfying.

“If I’m being honest with you, it’s something I always had in the back of my head, but I was readily equipped with the skills to take it on whenever I got the opportunity and today was really a great day to execute that.”

Anderson says he settled on the 800m about four years ago, having also tested himself at 1500m as well as the 5000m event.

He noted that he has had “no regrets” and is thankful because he believes he’ll get what he deserves at the World Championships.

There were five other Jamaican podium finishes with two wins, one other silver and two bronze medals at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Wayne Pinnock and Lamara Distin secured gold medals in the men’s long jump and the women’s high jump, respectively, while Kemba Nelson won a close silver medal in the women’s 100m final, and Apalos Edwards and Ralford Mullings claiming bronze medals in the men’s triple jump and discus, respectively.

Tennessee freshman Pinnock cut the sand at 8.00m in the long jump, well below the World Champs qualifying standard of 8.22m, while Texas A&M junior Distin soared 1.95m in the women’s high jump, a mere 0.1m below the World Champs qualifying mark.

Oregon senior Nelson was second best after finishing on the wrong side of a photo finish in 11.02 seconds, the same time accredited to winner, Texas’ Julien Alfred.

Jamaica’s Texas sophomore Kevona Davis was seventh in 11.22 seconds.

Davis also finished fifth in the 200m final in 22.50 seconds, behind winner Abby Steiner of Kentucky in 21.81 seconds. Steiner was third in the 100m final in 11.08 seconds.

Edwards, the LSU freshman, landed at 16.39m for third in the triple jump, behind TCU’s Chengetayi Mapaya (17.26m) and Oregon’s Emmanuel Ihemeje (17.03m).

Arizona State freshman Mullings threw the discus 62.46m, as Virginia’s Claudio Romero won with 66.17m ahead of California’s Mykolas Alekna (66.15m).