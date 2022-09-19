Natasha McLean returns, injury puts Campbelle out of NZ series

West Indies Selectors have recalled Natasha McLean for the first time in two years, to face New Zealand Women in the first two One-Day Internationals of the three-match series which gets underway here Monday.

The 27-year-old batsman has also not featured in an ODI for the Caribbean side in three years but has been included in a 13-squad announced Sunday.

All-rounder Hayley Matthews will lead the unit in her first-ever campaign as captain and will have at her disposal veteran seamer Shakera Selman who has been named vice-captain.

However, she will have to do without the services of one the side’s leading batsmen as Shemaine Campbelle has been sidelined through injury for the entire ODI and T20 series.

“The CG United ODI Series against New Zealand is another opportunity to continue to build the team. The panel once again has blended developing and senior players,” said chief selector, Ann Browne-John.

“Unfortunately, Shemaine Campbelle has been ruled out of the series through injury. While this is a blow to both the batting and wicket keeping departments, it allows the upcoming wicketkeepers to showcase their talent.

“It is hoped that particularly the batters will use this CG United ODI series to get some big scores which will boost confidence.”

Cherry-Ann Fraser, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, named in the originally 17-member squad, will serve as reserves.

The ODI series was scheduled to begin last Friday at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground but was rescheduled due to the passage of Tropical Storm Fiona.

SQUAD – Hayley Matthews (captain), Shakera Selman (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Natasha McLean, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

CMC