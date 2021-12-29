Nandu’s 42 steers West Iindies Win over South Africa

Opener Matthew Nandu’s anchored an uncomplicated run chase to earn West Indies Under-19s an eight-wicket win over South Africa Under-19s in Tuesday’s second Youth One-Day International.

The left-hander struck a patient unbeaten 42 from 75 deliveries as the hosts overhauled a target of 104 in the 24th over at Arnos Vale Stadium. The win levels the four-match series, after a disappointing defeat in Sunday’s opener.

Nandu hit four fours, adding 58 for the second wicket with Teddy Bishop (25) before posting a further 42 in an unbroken third wicket stand with captain Ackeem Auguste who made 28 not out.

Bishop struck three fours in a breezy 37-ball knock while Auguste was equally dominant, striking four boundaries in his fluent 24-ball innings.

Opting to bowl first, West Indies bundled out South Africa for a paltry 103 in the 32nd over, with left-arm spinner Jaden Carmichael snatching three for 25 and fast bowlers McKenny Clarke (2-12) and Johann Layne (2-14), along with left-armer Anderson Mahase (2-34) all taking two wickets each.

Michael Copeland, a right-hander with two first class matches under his belt, top-scored with 24 from 52 balls with two fours and a six batting at number six, but was one of only two top order batsmen to reach double figures and the only one to pass 20.

South Africa slumped to 12 for three in the seventh over with Layne making two early strikes, and there was no real recovery as Clarke kept the pressure on with the key wickets of Andile Simelane (14) and Gerhard Maree (9) to hurt the middle order.

Copeland’s resistance ended when he perished in the 26th over, bowled by Carmichael who took three of the last five wickets to fall.

SOUTH AFRICA

J Smith c Bishop b Layne 2

V Kitime run out 0

A Simelane c Bishop b Clarke 14

*G Van Heerden c Bishop b Layne 3

G Maree c Parris b Clarke 9

M Copeland b Carmichael 24

H Coetzer lbw b Carmichael 7

+K Solomons c Auguste b Mahase 9

J Stephenson b Carmichael 9

A Tsaka c Auguste b Mahase 14

A Mnyanda Not out 1

Extras (b4, w7) 11

TOTAL (all out, 31.3 overs) 103

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-9, 3-12, 4-34, 5-55, 6-67, 7-73, 8-79, 9-101, 10-103.

Bowling: Layne 6-1-14-2, Thorne 6-0-14-0, Clarke 4-0-12-2, Mahase 7-0-34-2, Carmichael 8.3-3-25-3.

WEST INDIES

S Parris b Mnyanda 0

M Nandu not out 42

T Bishop lbw b Tsaka 25

*A Auguste not out 28

Extras (lb1, w7, nb1) 9

TOTAL (2 wkts, 23.2 overs) 104

Did not bat: G Depeiza, A Mahase, M Clarke, J Layne, J Carmichael, I Thorne, +C Bowen-Tuckett

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-62.

Bowling: Stephenson 5-0-23-0, Mnyanda 6-0-24-1, Copeland 6-0-21-0, Coetzer 1-0-6-0, Tsaka 3-0-11-1, Simelane 2.2-0-18-0.

Result: West Indies Under-19s won by eight wickets.

Series: Four-match series tied 1-1.

Toss: West Indies Under-19s.

/CMC