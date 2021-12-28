Reggae Boys Antonio, Holness on mark in contrasting results

Reggae Boy Michail Antonio marked his return from a bout of COVID-19, with his eighth goal of the season, but could not prevent West Ham United tumbling to a 3-2 defeat against Southampton on Sunday in the English Premier League .

Jan Bednarek’s second goal in three games helped Southampton come out on top in a thriller at the London Stadium, making it now five games without a win for the Hammers, who came from behind twice to level, only for Saints to grab a first victory in seven league matches.

Antonio, 31. who came on at the start of the second half, took only four minutes to cancel out Mohamed Elyounoussi’s eighth-minute opener, that was headed home from close range.

Without Antonio, who had gone 10 games without a goal himself, the Hammers had looked toothless in the first 45 minutes, while Southampton’s counter-attacking approach worked well.

After the Jamaica international’s introduction, the Hammers were more threatening. But they could not stay level for long enough on both occasions after they equalized, constantly shooting themselves in the foot on a frenetic Boxing Day afternoon.

Following Antonio’s equalizer James Ward-Prowse put Saints back in front with a penalty after Craig Dawson brought down Armando Broja. Benrahma kept the Hammers level again only for Bednarek to nod in a Ward-Prowse free-kick and left the hosts empty-handed.

“I didn’t think it was anything like us. I’m hoping I can make it an off-day for us. It was not the West Ham I’ve been with in the last two years,” West Ham manager David Moyes said.

Another Reggae Boy on the mark was 27-year-old midfielder Omar Holness who helped 10-man Bath City to an easy 4-1 win with a 57th-minute goal at neighbours Chippenham Town in the sixth-tier National League South (NLS).

Jamaica-born Simeon Jackson, 34, who made 49 appearances for Canada, set NLS outfit Chelmsford City on the way to an easy 3-0 home win over Braintree Town with a brace on 14 and 28 minutes.

Jordon Garrick, 23, another Jamaican-born player who moved to England as a child, ensured Plymouth Argyle maintained their League One promotion push, by scoring in the 75th minute – his fourth of the campaign – after Panutche Camara’s opener in a 2-0 win at Cheltenham Town.

Cheltenham are now without a win in five, while Argyle’s strong travelling support cheered their second win in a row as they moved up to fourth.

London-born Myles Hippolyte, 27, who is eligible to play for St Lucia or Grenada, scored in the 77th minute for Scunthorpe United whose substitute Ryan Loft scored twice as his side came from behind to defeat League Two relegation rivals Oldham Athletic 3-1.

Jordan Bowery, 30, whose footballing father Bert was born in St Kitts and Nevis, scored on 62 minutes, as depleted Mansfield Town made it 10 wins in 11 games after fighting back from 2-0 down to beat League Two opponents Hartlepool United 3-2, with three goals in 11 second-half minutes. Bowery headed home a far-post cross from Elliott Hewitt for his second goal of the season.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, 23, a right-back of St Lucian descent, was sent off on 61 minutes after a second yellow card – a dismissal that proved costly for Blackpool as Sorba Thomas scored two late goals for Huddersfield Town, who came from behind to win 3-2.

It was one of only two matches in the Championship which was hit by a spate of postponements because of COVID-19.

