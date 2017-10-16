Miami Hurricanes come from behind win

Miami football teams, the University of Miami Hurricanes and the NFL’s Miami Dolphins again rebounded from what seemed like certain defeats over the past weekend.

First, like they did against Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee last week Hurricanes quarter back and wide receiver connected to pull their team out of the jaws of defeat and squeak out a 25-24 win. On Sunday, the Dolphins after trailing 0-17 at the beginning of the second half against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta rallied on both sides of the ball in the second half to win 20-17

Miami Hurricanes

The ‘Canes started the game sluggish and without some of their best players, including ace running back Mark Walton, sidelined with injuries. After a frustrating first half in which they only moved the ball 196 yards, Georgia Tech, the Yellow Jackets, seem set on upsetting No. 11 ranked UM. Georgia Tech led 14-13 at half time.

The second half started badly for the Hurricanes. Attempting a trick play, an onside kick, the ball just refused to bounce on the wet Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, turf. The result was that Georgia Tech’s Lamont Simmons picked up the ball and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown. But, the fight did not leave these 2017 ‘Canes, although the crowd of over 55,000 ‘Canes fans seemed stunned.

A rain storm in the fourth quarter seemed to be a blessing for Miami. One of the biggest plays came early in the fourth quarter, when back-up running back Travis Homer, who had a good game scored on a 27-yard run that pulled the Hurricanes within two. However, deciding to go for two points to tie the game 24 -24, the Yellow Jackets knocked away ‘Canes quarterback Malik Rosier’s pass to Chris Herndon.

Miami’s defense stood firm against Georgia Tech’s three-point offense as the rain poured. Another Homer run took Miami to 3 and ten late with seconds to go, but the Yellow Jackets held Miami on third down. Miami had no other option but to try to move the ball on fourth down. This was when the Rosier, Darrel Langham magic worked again. Rosier shot a 28-yard pass to Langham, who scored the game winning touchdown against FSU last week. The completion had Miami needing only a 24-yard field goal to win, which kicker Michael Badgley easily accomplished.

The Hurricanes have now won 10 consecutive games for the first time since 2003-04. They have won five straight to open the season for the first time since 2013 and remain the lone unbeaten team in the ACC. The victory also moved the ’Canes from 11th place in the national college ranking to 8th place.

Homer finished the game with 20 carries for 170 yards, Rosier was 12 of 37 for 297 yards and a touchdown, and Langham finished with five catches for a career-high 100 yards.