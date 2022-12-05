Marquino Mindley called up after Reifer ruled out

Jamaican speedster Marquino Mindley will join the West Indies squad in Australia next week ahead of the second Test in Adelaide after being called up as injury cover.

This comes after left-arm fast bowling all-rounder Raymon Reifer was ruled out of the tour with a groin injury. Medium pace Kyle Mayers will also play no further role with the ball in the series after being diagnosed with a strain to a shoulder muscle.

West Indies’ injury woes were further compounded after veteran seamer Kemar Roach also hobbled off on Saturday’s day four of the opening Test with hamstring concerns.

The Caribbean side also lost one of their main batsmen Nkrumah Bonner after the right-hander was struck on the helmet while batting during Thursday’s day two and ruled out of the game. He was replaced by concussion substitute Shamarh Brooks.

The 27-year-old Mindley, meanwhile, has played 42 first-class matches and taken 103 wickets at an average of 24.25 runs per wickets. During the first-class championship earlier this year, the right-armer led Jamaica Scorpions’ attack with 13 wickets at an average of 18.

He was also impressive in the opening four-day “Test” against Bangladesh A last August, grabbing five for 59 in a drawn encounter in Gros Islet.

-CMC