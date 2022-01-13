Manning’s, Garvey Maceo to contest DaCosta Cup final

Favorites Clarendon College and Dinthill Technical High School were sent packing from the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) DaCosta Cup football semi-finals at St Elizabeth Technical High School Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Defending champions Clarendon College went down 3-2 to Garvey Maceo High in the second game of the doubleheader. At the same time, Manning’s School advanced to their first DaCosta Cup final after defeating Dinthill Technical 4-2 on penalties. Both teams ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the first game.

After a goalless first half, Manning’s School went ahead in the 54th minute when Jahmaleek Porter climbed highest to beat goalkeeper Asher Hutchinson to a header from a left-sided corner.

Dinthill Technical searched for an equalizer and created several chances but was let down by poor finishing.

Penalty shoot-out

However, on 82 minutes, they connected on a few forward plays, which ended with Jaheim Thomas rifling a shot past Ashani Campbell to send the game into a penalty shoot-out.

Manning’s converted on all four of their penalties – Abeena Wallace, Rushawn Graham, Jhamaro Hall and Shamar Hamilton, while Dinthill replied with goals through Ricardo Matthews and Jaheim Thomas.

Tameish Richardson blasted his shot against the crossbar. Shamar Hutchinson had his shot well saved by Mikhail Romans, who was injected into the team to replace Campbell just for his penalty-saving ability.

In the second game team captain, Gregory Cousins put the victors ahead seconds before the half-time break when he slotted past goalkeeper Jameal Vassell.

And they added to the lead soon after the games resumed when Cleo Clarke struck on 46 minutes.

Clarendon College executed an immediate response in the 51st minute when a defender inside the penalty area fouled Jaheim Rose. Rose then converted to get Clarendon College back into the game.

Christopher Mundle was brought down inside the penalty box at the other end, and Clarke made no mistake. With five minutes of play remaining, Damion Abrahams ensured a nervous ending for Garvey Maceo when he struck with a teasing corner.

The final battle takes place on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 3:15 pm.