Man City boss backs Bunny after Reggae Girl's brace

Man City boss backs Khadija Bunny Shaw after Reggae Girl’s brace
By CMC News

Manchester City head coach Gareth Taylor has expressed his delight with Reggae Girl Khadija Shaw after her two goals helped the Blues win their first game of the English Women’s Super League season, a 4-0 thrashing of Leicester, on Sunday.

Spanish Town-born Shaw – nicknamed Bunny –  opened the scoring on 24 minutes at the Academy Stadium with a powerful header at the far post from a Lauren Hemp cross and, showing her poacher’s instinct, added a second on 72 minutes, sweeping home the rebound after Alex Greenwood’s penalty was saved.

It was 25-year-old Shaw’s fifth goal in as many appearances in all competitions this season, including three in the league.

“I’m really happy that Bunny is showing what she’s capable of,” Taylor said.

“She had a good season last year, good competition with Ellen [White], which gave us different options but at the moment she’s the one real stand-out option.

“It’s a good start for her, good challenge and one she’s enjoying.”

Taylor’s side looked more comfortable in their first home game of the season, keeping the ball well while Hemp, Chloe Kelly and Shaw looked ruthless as City’s new attacking front three, following White’s retirement.

Added Taylor: “It was a vital win. I’m pleased with the performance. More often than not the performance takes care of the result but not always.

“We went 1-0 up and could’ve got a couple more by half-time.

“We know that this team, even when you make changes, can really open up and score goals – particularly when you can bring on the likes of quick players at the top end of the pitch against an opposition who are probably flagging.”

-CMC

 

Latest Articles

